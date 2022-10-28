Special Screening Of SAVAGE LAND to Take Place At The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center

On Saturday November 5th 2022, see a special screening of SAVAGE LAND at The Plaza Cinema and Media Arts Center in Patchogue, Long Island NY 11772.

SAVAGE LAND recounts the harrowing and continually tragic story of the Goodblanket family of Custer County, Oklahoma, a family of respected, tradition-practicing Cheyenne-Arapaho Natives that lost their 18-year-old son Mah-hi-vist to a likely senseless and unnecessary police killing in 2013.

It also tells the story of the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864, where hundreds of Cheyenne and Arapaho were slaughtered by the US military and the Battle of the Washita, where, in 1868, the notoriously anti-Native General Custer led his cavalry to decimate the Cheyenne populations camped along the Washita River.

Admission - $15.00

FILM DISCUSSION: After the film, please stay for a Q&A with the film's directors, Henrietta Mann and Campbell Dalglish. The family will also be present for the Q&A.

ABOUT THE PLAZA CINEMA & MEDIA ARTS CENTER:

The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center is a non-profit, 501(c)(3), community-supported organization. Its mission is to celebrate the power and magic of film as an art form and as a medium for multicultural exchange and social responsibility by:

-Screening quality mainstream, independent, and foreign films, and opera and theatre productions captured live from world stages

-Offering field trips, medial literacy workshops, and classes in filmmaking and animation

-Contributing to the economic and cultural development of the community

-Presenting curated series and festivals with guest speakers

As a cultural center, The Plaza attracts tourism. Many out-of-town patrons who come to see a film or take a class also shop at neighboring businesses and dine at local restaurants. Media Arts classes provide creative outlets for children and teens. Field trips, media literacy workshops, and professional development classes for teachers create a vital synergy between education and the arts. As a community-supported organization, The Plaza is a safe, inclusive, and equitable public forum for various community groups, individuals, artists, musicians, filmmakers, and non-profit advocacy groups to connect, collaborate, discuss, and support each other, particularly when facing life's ups and downs.