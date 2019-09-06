Situation Becomes The Moth's First-Ever Digital Media Agency

Storytelling nonprofit, The Moth, has selected Situation-a NYC-based digital agency that helps brands build passionate communities-as its first media agency in the 20+ years since it was founded. Situation will help manage The Moth's digital marketing presence, including running their Google grant account. Work has already begun.

The Moth has a rich history of highlighting storytellers from all walks of life, encouraging them to share their stories on stage, live, without notes, at events and workshops across the U.S., U.K., and Australia-creating community and fostering empathy around the globe. Since launching in 1997, over 35,000 true personal stories have been told. Many have aired on The Moth's Peabody Award-winning Radio Hour and popular podcast, both of which reach millions of people each week.

"At Situation, we're proud to work with beloved brands who represent passionate communities," says Damian Bazadona, President and Founder of Situation. "We're huge fans of The Moth, so to have the chance to work with them-an organization that, like us, believes in the power of community and storytelling-is truly exciting."

"At The Moth, we stand firm in our belief that everyone has a story to tell and that the act of sharing those stories with others helps foster a more empathetic and compassionate world," says Sarah Haberman, Executive Director of The Moth. "Focusing on enhancing our digital presence with Situation will allow us to continue building our passionate and diverse community of listeners and tellers, while amplifying the reach of the powerful stories told from Moth stages around the globe."

To learn more about The Moth, join their social communities on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.





