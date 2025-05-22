Shelley Peiken Returns to Freeport for Special Library Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Freeport Memorial Library will welcome acclaimed songwriter and author Shelly Peiken for a special evening of stories, songs, and community connection. A native of Freeport, Peiken will be the featured guest in a live moderated Q&A led by librarian and author Darren Paltrowitz. The event, which is free and open to the public, will also include an acoustic performance by Peiken and select questions submitted by local library patrons.

The event is free and open to the public with RSVP. Visit www.freeportlibrary.info or call 516-379-3274 for more information.

Shelly Peiken is a GRAMMY-nominated songwriter whose work has shaped the sound of pop music for decades. She may be best known for penning a variety chart-topping hits -- including “What a Girl Wants” and "Come On Over Baby" (Christina Aguilera), “B**ch” (Meredith Brooks), and “Almost Doesn’t Count” (Brandy) -- beyond notable songs for the likes of Jessie J, Keith Urban, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Cher, Ed SHeeran, and Celine Dion, among many others. In addition to her musical success, Peiken is the author of Confessions of a Serial Songwriter, a memoir that was nominated for a GRAMMY in the "Best Spoken Word Album" category, and the artist behind the 2020 studio album 2.0, Etc. Her visit marks a meaningful return to her hometown roots in Freeport.

The July 25 event will be hosted by Darren Paltrowitz, a fellow Long Island native, interviewer, and creator of the Paltrocast, a syndicated podcast and video series featuring in-depth conversations with cultural influencers. With Paltrowitz guiding the conversation and Freeport patrons contributing questions in advance, the program promises an engaging, heartfelt, and inspiring evening for music lovers and aspiring creatives alike.

To RSVP for this special program and learn about other upcoming events at the Freeport Memorial Library, please visit https://freeportlibrary.libcal.com/event/14513562.

