Sag Harbor Cultural Heritage Festival Celebrates Stories And Storytellers

Since 2016, the twelve member-institutions of the Sag Harbor Cultural District have sponsored a weekend of events in May, highlighting the broad range of cultural and artistic resources available in Sag Harbor. This year, the event's theme is Sag Harbor: The Stories That Shape Us, highlighting the community's wealth of stories and storytellers in literature, art, music, theater, and history.



The cultural and arts institutions that comprise the Cultural District will hold a variety of events on May 3, 4 and 5 including Title Wave: free readings of new plays and musicals at the Bay Street Theater; a talk by Mary K. Edwards, Melville scholar and sailor, about her adventures aboard the Charles W. Morgan, an 1841 whaleship, at Canio's Cultural Café; a free concert by Long Island singer-songwriter Rorie Kelly, sponsored by the Sag Harbor American Music Festival at the John Jermain Memorial Library; and a screening of the Oscar-winning John Huston film The Grapes of Wrath, sponsored by the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center in the Pierson High School auditorium.



The full schedule of over twenty events spanning three days is attached below.



"Because we rely on stories to better understand our place in the world and our relationship to other people and other times, we've developed myriad ways to tell stories-the written word, theater, movies, art, photography, music, oral history and more. For this year's festival, we're exploring the many ways Sag Harbor has contributed to and inspired countless stories and storytellers in every medium," said Eric Cohen of the John Jermain Memorial Library, one of the festival's organizers.

Restaurant Discounts

Several Sag Harbor restaurants are generously offering discounts, or a free item, to anyone who attends a festival event. Dockside is offering 10% off lunch or dinner; Golden Pear is offering 10% off breakfast or lunch; Harbor Market is offering 10% off any purchase; Il Cappuccino is offering a complimentary glass of wine or dessert; Page is offering 10% off lunch; and Sen is offering a complimentary bowl of Edamame with lunch or dinner. Festival attendees will be given a coupon redeemable at these establishments after attending any festival event.

The 2019 Cultural Heritage Festival was made possible in part with the help of generous donations from the Julie Keyes Gallery and Douglas Elliman Real Estate.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You