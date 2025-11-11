SWEENEY TODD Comes to the Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Five Towns College Theatre Arts Division will present Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, a bold, punk-inspired reimagining of Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece, running November 20–23, 2025 at the Five Towns College Performing Arts Center in Dix Hills, Long Island.

“There’s No Place Like London…1980. Set in the chaos of early 1980s London, this gritty reimagining of Sweeney Todd drops the Demon Barber into a world of punk rock, protest, and crumbling industry. The city is loud, angry, and teetering on the edge — just like Sweeney himself. Fueled by vengeance and desperation, he returns to a darker, dirtier Fleet Street, where Mrs. Lovett’s meat pies are made with whatever’s left of society. With Sondheim’s iconic score pulsing through the grit and grime, this Sweeney Todd feels raw, real, and more dangerous than ever.”

“We are making it sexy and gritty and queer,” said Director Mitchell Walker. “We wanted to make this show an explosive punk rock experience with new original choreography, Vivienne Westwood-inspired costume design, and an industrial, multi-level set that lets Sweeney and Mrs. Lovett be the anti-hero rock stars they were destined to be.”

The student cast features Cody Meares (Sweeney Todd), Gaia Tini (Mrs. Lovett), Josiah Prescod (Judge Turpin), Calvin Reich (Johanna), Jesse Gunnell (Anthony Hope), G. Clark (Beggar Woman), B. Sam Adler (Beadle Bamford), Marcus Gallatin (Tobias), Sophia Burik (Pirelli), and Bear Williams (Jonas Fogg). The dance and vocal ensemble include Zarai Rosa, Kayla McKinney, Sammi Rooney, A’Shya Dawson, Lana Smith, Hazel Ragsdell, Jilson McGarry, Lianna Rivera, Zara Matinez-Zolotar, Ashlyn Daniels, Jo Miletti, and Charles Houser.

The creative team includes Mitchell Walker (Director, Head of Musical Theatre and Vocal Production), Felipe Rondon (Musical Director), Zarai Rosa (Junior MT, Choreographer), Kayla McKinney (Sophomore MT, Assistant Musical Director), Monica Athenas (Production Stage Manager), Kat Dice (Senior Tech, Assistant Stage Manager), Joseph Kenny (Technical Director & Set Designer), and Emily Peck (Costume Designer)

About the Five Towns College Musical Theatre BFA Program: The Five Towns College Musical Theatre BFA Program is a dynamic, forward-thinking training ground for aspiring performers who want to thrive in the world of professional theatre—without the unnecessary trauma that often shadows the industry. Built on a philosophy of “drama without trauma,” the program combines rigorous, competitive training with a deeply supportive environment, empowering students to grow not just as artists, but as resilient, self-assured individuals. Students develop their craft through revival-style, challenging theatre productions that honor the legacy of the great musicals while demanding contemporary nuance and authenticity. With a focus on the root of every story being sung and the emotional truth behind each lyric, the curriculum fosters performers who don’t just sing songs—they tell stories that move and inspire audiences. Alongside performance work, students receive professional polish on their personal brand, learning the skills to navigate auditions, present themselves in the industry, and build sustainable, fulfilling careers. The result? Graduates leave Five Towns College not just ready for the stage, but equipped with the artistry, confidence, and emotional intelligence to make a lasting impact in show business.