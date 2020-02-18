Renée Taylor's MY LIFE ON A DIET to Play Three Performances at The Gateway in Bellport

Back by popular demand! Renée Taylor's award-winning autobiographical comedy MY LIFE ON A DIET will play three performances at The Gateway in Bellport on February 28th at 8pm, and Februaru 29th at 3pm and 8pm.

In MY LIFE ON A DIET, Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning writer and actress Renée Taylor looks back on a life full of memorable roles in Hollywood and on Broadway, and just as many fad diets. A self-described "diet junkie" who used to think that if she ate like star, she'd just might look and live like one, Renée dishes out both juicy anecdotes about and weight loss tips from Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford Marilyn Monroe , and Barbra Streisand . She also shares hilarious and poignant stories about Joseph Bologna , her partner in work and life for 52 years. In telling about her high and lows - on and off the scale - this comedy legend proves the ability to laugh gets you through it all.

MY LIFE ON A DIET is written by Ms. Taylor and Joseph Bologna , and was originally directed by Mr. Bologna. MY LIFE ON A DIET made its New York premiere last summer with a critically acclaimed, extended run Off-Broadway at the Theatre at St. Clements. In November, Ms. Taylor won the annual United Solo Special Award for MY LIFE ON A DIET for her significant contributions to solo theatre during the year.

Joseph Bologna (Co-Writer, Director) was born in Brooklyn, NY on December 30, 1934. Bologna graduated from Brown University with a degree in art history. Following a tour with the U.S. Marines, Joe started directing short films and writing special comedy material. Bologna made his Broadway debut as the co-star and co-author of Lovers and Other Strangers, and he made his film debut as the co-star and co-author of "Made for Each Other." His other film credits include "Cops and Robbers," "Mixed Company," "The Big Bus, Chapter Two," "My Favorite Year," "Blame It on Rio," "The Woman in Red," "Love Is All There Is and Big Daddy." His television credits include the Emmy-winning television special "Acts of Love and Other Comedies" (co-written with Ms. Taylor), and the made for TV films "Honor Thy Father;" "Paradise;" "What's New, Catherine Cutis?;" "Torn Between Two Lovers;" and "One Cooks, the Other Doesn't;" among others. An Academy Award nominated and Emmy Award winning playwright and screenwriter, Joe, with Renée Taylor, his wife and partner of 52 years, collaborated on 22 plays, four film screenplays, and nine TV movies and series.





