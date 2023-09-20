Powerful One-Woman Show THE AMISH PROJECT Comes to The Secret Theatre in Queens 

This transformative one-woman show that promises to touch hearts and minds alike. 

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Long Island's Argyle Children's Theatre to Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN This Fa Photo 4 Long Island's Argyle Children's Theatre to Present YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN This Fall

Powerful One-Woman Show THE AMISH PROJECT Comes to The Secret Theatre in Queens 

Powerful One-Woman Show THE AMISH PROJECT Comes to The Secret Theatre in Queens 

A remarkable journey of compassion, forgiveness, and the strength of the human spirit is about to unfold at The Secret Theatre in Queens. From September 28th to October 8th, at 7:30 pm, theater enthusiasts are invited to witness The Amish Project, a transformative one-woman show that promises to touch hearts and minds alike. 

The Amish Project delves into the depths of human compassion, forgiveness, and resilience in the aftermath of tragedy. This powerful and thought-provoking theatrical production offers an intimate exploration of the Nickel Mines schoolhouse shooting within an Amish community. Written as a fictional account, the play presents a moving portrayal of the path towards forgiveness, highlighting the unbreakable bonds that form in the face of adversity. 

Starring the talented Annie Kefalas, this captivating one-woman show brings to life a tapestry of characters, each touched by the tragedy in profound ways. Kefalas masterfully embodies seven distinct characters, each with their own unique stories, perspectives, and personal dramas. Through her exceptional performance, audiences will be taken on an emotional journey that delves into the experiences of those affected by the Nickel Mines incident. 

"At its core, it's a tale of everyday lives," director of the show, Dominika Zawada conveyed. "This isn't a platform for political debates or a commentary on gun violence. Instead, it's a touching narrative that resonates on a personal level. I believe that each person who witnesses it will come away with a distinct perspective, sparking meaningful conversations and leaving an imprint that goes beyond the surface." 

Produced by Between Us Theatre Co., The Amish Project aligns perfectly with the company's mission of championing underrepresented voices and fostering inclusivity. Founded by Emile Aslan Lacheny and Alessandro Paiano, Between Us Theatre Co. began as an improvised play about immigration and has grown into a platform that highlights the experiences of immigrants, minorities, and LGBTQIA+ individuals. "Between Us" stands as a bridge between artists and audiences, amplifying stories that deserve to be heard. 

"As Between Us Theatre Co., our aim is to provide a platform for voices often silenced or overlooked by society," said Emile. "We embrace all forms of art, especially performance art, as a bridge between artists and those who experience it. The Amish Project embodies our commitment to thought-provoking storytelling that resonates with diverse audiences." 

Tickets for "The Amish Project" are available now and can be purchased through Click Here or directly at the theater on the day of the show. 

Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of The Amish Project at The Secret Theatre (3802 61st St, Queens, NY 11377) this fall. Mark your calendars for September 28 through October 8, and join us for an unforgettable evening of storytelling that reminds us all of the power of the human spirit.




RELATED STORIES - Long Island

1
Arthur Millers THE CRUCIBLE Selected As This Years Presentation For Bay Streets 15th Annua Photo
Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE Selected As This Year's Presentation For Bay Street's 15th Annual Literature Live! Series

Arthur Miller's 'The Crucible' has been selected as the featured presentation for Bay Street Theater's 15th Annual Literature Live! Series.

2
TOTALLY TRUE THINGS Solo Show Series to be Presented at Performing Arts Studio of New York Photo
TOTALLY TRUE THINGS Solo Show Series to be Presented at Performing Arts Studio of New York

This is a unique opportunity to experience the power of storytelling to educate, empower and inspire change while at the same time provide rich entertainment.

3
Photos: The Cast of John W. Engeman Theaters BEAUTIFUL Celebrates Opening Night Photo
Photos: The Cast of John W. Engeman Theater's BEAUTIFUL Celebrates Opening Night

Check out opening night photos from John W. Engeman Theater's production of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL here!

4
Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROL KING MUSICAL Takes Opening Night Bows Photo
Photos: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROL KING MUSICAL Takes Opening Night Bows

Check out photos of the opening night curtain call of John W. Engeman Theater's production of BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WTF Is This?!
Rubber Chicken Theater Productions (11/04-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (10/21-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WHAT?
Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (9/29-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Beatles Book Signing & Discussion at Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mike Meehan & The Lucky Ones to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Illusion to be Inducted into the Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paradidle Records Showcase to Perform at Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame
Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame (10/01-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ted Vigil - John Denver Tribute
Theatre Three (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Treasure - Tribute to Tom Petty
Theatre Three (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf The Musical
The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre (12/02-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You