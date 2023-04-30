Photos: Go Inside Opening Night with The Cast of ROCK OF AGES at The Argyle Theatre
The production runs through June 18.
The Argyle Theatre's production of Rock of Ages, directed and choreographed by Sara Brians, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner, celebrated opening night on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 7:30 PM, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities.
Rock of Ages takes you back to the time of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! This Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical has a book by Chris D'Arienzo and features the hits of bands including Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, and more.
It's the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips' last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for small-town girl Sherri, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes). But the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri, and the gang save the strip - and themselves - before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, and more hold the answer.
"What better way to kick off Spring in Long Island than with the hair band celebration, the Tony Award-nominated musical Rock of Ages. Especially with the amazing cast and creative team we have assembled to continue the party we have going on at the Argyle Theatre this season." Argyle Theatre's Artistic Director, Evan Pappas.
The cast includes is led by Phil Sloves* (Broadway: SpongeBob SquarePants), Jack Hale (Regional: Into the Woods), Jesse Swimm* (Broadway: School of Rock), Eric Coles* (Broadway: Rock of Ages, Something Rotten), Kevin Dennis* (Broadway: Paradise Square), Jacob Higdon (Regional: Footloose), Abigail Sparrow (Regional: SIX, Rock of Ages), Madison Baker, Jalynn Steele* (Broadway: The Lightning Thief), with Emily Ann Stys (National Tour: Elf), Julia Rippon (Regional: Rock of Ages), Jasmine Gobourne (Regional: Guys and Dolls), Mekhi Holloway* (National Tour: Blues Clues), Spencer Petro (New York: Shooting Star), Nathan Beutel, Esteban Bovo (Regional: Rock of Ages), Hallie Quinn (Regional: Footloose) Justin Glass (National Tour: Waitress, Elf), and Alex Hartman (Regional: Guys and Dolls).
The creative team includes Set Design by Steven Velasquez, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Costume Design by Peter Fogel, Sound Design by Sarah Goodman, Wig, Hair, Make-up Design by Tressa L. Cottone, Props Design by Callie Hester, Music Coordinator Russ Brown, Assistant choreographer is Emily Ann Stys, Production Stage Manager is Eoghan Hartley*, with Assistant Stage Manager Samm Lynch, Production Manager/Technical Director is Michael Kaufmann, Production, Coordinator is Alison Savino, and the Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.
NOW ON SALE, tickets for Rock of Ages are priced from $45 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500. The production runs through June 18.
For group rates and school trips, please contact Marty Rubin, Director of Sales, at Marty@ArgyleTheatre.com.
Rock of Ages will play Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, Saturday afternoons at 2:30 PM, and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 PM, with select weekday matinees.
* Member Actors' Equity Association
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Jonathan Brenner (Music Director) and members of the band that include Matthew Herman, Eitan Prouser, Peter Averso, Andrew Warren and Russell Brown (Music Coordinator)
Evan Pappas (Artistic Director) and Jonathan Brenner
Jesse Swimm, Eric Coles, Abigail Sparrow, Jack Hale and Phil Sloves
Justin Glass, Esteban Bovo, Emily Ann Stys, Spencer Petro, JULIA RIPPON,. Hallie Quinn, Mekhi Holloway, Jasmine Gobourne and Nathaniel Beutel
Kevin Dennis, Madison Baker and Jacob Higdon
Jalynn Steele and Abigail Sparrow
JULIA RIPPON, Abigail Sparrow, Jalynn Steele, Emily Ann Stys, Jasmine Gobourne and Hallie Quinn
JULIA RIPPON, Abigail Sparrow, Jalynn Steele, Emily Ann Stys, Jasmine Gobourne, Hallie Quinn and Madison Baker
The Cast of Rock of Ages that includes- Madison Baker, Nathaniel Beutel, Esteban Bovo, Eric Coles, Kevin Dennis, Jasmine Gobourne, Justin Glass, Jack Hale, Jacob Higdon, Mekhi Holloway, Hallie Quinn, Spencer Petro, JULIA RIPPON, Phil Sloves, Abigail Sparrow, Jalynn Steele, Emily Ann Stys and Jesse Swimm
The Creative Team of Rock of Ages
The Stage Management Crew-Gabby Duarte, Samm Lynch, Eoghan Hartley and VIctoria Clark
Jonathan Brenner, Sarah Goodman (Sound Design) and Evan Pappas
Mark Perlman, Evan Pappas and Dylan Perlman
Samantha Naso (Wig, Hair and Makeup Supervisor) and Mia Guzman (Wardrobe)
Mekhi Holloway, Madison Baker and Spencer Petro
Mekhi Holloway and Spencer Petro
Sara Brians and Jonathan Brenner