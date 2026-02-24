Patchogue Theatre Will Present SAMANTHA FISH: PAPER DOLL WORLD TOUR In May

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced SAMANTHA FISH: PAPER DOLL WORLD TOUR, appearing Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. at the theatre, located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue.

Samantha Fish has built an international career, sharing stages with artists including The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Slash, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and Eric Johnson as part of the Experience Hendrix Tour. Her recent album, Death Wish Blues, a collaboration with Jesse Dayton, earned a Grammy nomination and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. She returns to the stage in support of her latest album, Paper Doll, featuring nine new tracks alongside fan favorites.

Fish will perform with her band as part of the Paper Doll World Tour, showcasing her guitar-driven sound and blues-rock repertoire.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $47–$97, including fees. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Patchogue Theatre box office (71 East Main Street, Patchogue), by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 27, 2026 at 10:00 a.m.