Emmy Award Winner Sally Struthers THE FULL MONTY To Play The Gateway Playhouse

The Gateway Playhouse will present THE FULL MONTY from March 13 through April 12, 2026. The production will feature Emmy Award winner Sally Struthers.

Set in post-industrial Buffalo, the musical follows six laid-off steelworkers who devise a plan to stage a strip show after struggling to find work. What begins as a scheme to earn quick cash develops into a story about friendship, dignity, and self-confidence. Based on the film of the same name, The Full Monty was nominated for ten Tony Awards and features a score by David Yazbek.

Struthers joins a cast that includes (in alphabetical order) Emily Brockway, E Mani Cadet, Alex Fullerton, Mia Gentile, Clayton Howe, Rory Max Kaplan, Ian Knauer, Dakota Mackey-McGee, and Justin Wolfe Smith. Additional cast members include Franco Bianchi, Miles D. Hanna, Timothy Hearl, Lance Jewett, Katie Luke, Kelly MacMillan, Franco Tomaino, Crystal Renée Wright, and introducing Theo Crossley and Gavin Gronenthal. Performers marked with an asterisk appear through an agreement between The Gateway and Actors’ Equity Association.

The creative team includes Director and Choreographer Keith Andrews, Associate Director and Choreographer Kelly MacMillan, Intimacy Director Ashley Klinger, Music Director Michael McAssey, and Associate Music Director Hosun Moon. The production is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.