Arc Stages to Present Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC This Spring

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pleasantville theater company Arc Stages' Community Stage will present Sondheim's A Little Night Music. The Community Stage is the second wing of a company that also includes a thriving Educational Stage and a professional stage, the Next Stage.



Set in 1900 Sweden, A Little Night Music explores the tangled web of affairs centered around actress Desirée Armfeldt, and the men who love her. In the perpetual twilight of the Nordic summer, lovers waltz in and out of each other's lives and arms during a weekend romp in the country filled with possibility, second chances, and endless surprises.



A Little Night Music is directed by Ann-Ngaire Martin and musical direction by Marcus Baker. Starring: Matt Acocella, Reid Aronson, Payton Dell, Olivia Dower, Shannon Harding, Anne-Marie Kavulla, Hannah Kluger, Liz Nolan, Chris Partelow-Zika, Luís G. Quíntero Jr., Ali Roselle, Katie Schmidt Feder, Arnie Toback, Michelle Tsai, and Ada Williams.



Performances are Friday, March 20 - Saturday, March 28 at Arc Stages, located at 147 Wheeler Avenue in Pleasantville, NY. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets are $28 for adults and $22 for seniors and students. To purchase tickets, please visit www.arcstages.org or call 914-747-6206.