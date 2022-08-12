Photos: First Look At THE SOAP MYTH At Southampton Cultural Center

Bob Gunton, a two-time Tony nominee, Drama Desk and Obie winner (Sweeney Todd, Evita, How I Got That Story) returns to the New York area stage after a thirty-year hiatus to star in the acclaimed drama The Soap Myth by Drama Desk winner Jeff Cohen open now thru Aug 28 at Southampton Cultural Center.

Joining Mr. Gunton is Tony and Drama Desk Award winner John Rubinstein (Pippen, Children of A Lesser God), Drama Desk winner Carolyn McCormick (Dr. Elizabeth Olivet in the "Law & Order" franchise), and Maddie Rubin. The production is directed by Harris Yulin, Lortel Award winner (The Trip To Bountiful) and Emmy nominee ("Fraser", "Ozark").

The design team for The Soap Myth includes set designer Andrew Boyce (Broadway's Dana H) and 3-time Tony Award nominee, Drama Desk and Obie Award winning lighting designer Dennis Parichy (Broadway's Fifth of July, Talley's Folly, Burn This).

In The Soap Myth, fifty years after the end of WWII, Holocaust survivor Milton Saltzman (Bob Gunton) enlists the help of young journalist in a passionate crusade about a Nazi atrocity that Holocaust scholars (Carolyn McCormick, John Rubinstein) have reclassified from fact to myth. Through the lens of deadline reporting and journalistic integrity, the characters of The Soap Myth are caught between many different versions of the same story. Holocaust historians consider The Soap Myth one of the most important plays ever written about the Holocaust. The play engages one of the central issues of our time - Who has the right to write history? It confronts the pernicious rise of neo-Nazis and White Supremacists while exposing the scourge of anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial. Ultimately, The Soap Myth is a call to action: as the survivors of the Holocaust die off, who will be left to tell their story?

"I urge audiences to see The Soap Myth. Experience it, interact with it, confront it, wrestle with it, engage it and challenge it." - Michael Berenbaum, Founding Director of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

"The Soap Myth was epic, historic, important and meaningful beyond words - an evening this festival will not soon forget." - Mandy Greenfield, artistic director of the Williamstown Theater Festival

The Soap Myth will play for fifteen performances only from August 10-28 at the Southampton Cultural Center's Levitas Center for the Arts, 25 Pond Lane @ Agawam Park, in the heart of Southampton Village. Each performance will include a post-performance talkback with the playwright, the cast and invited panelists. For tickets and information: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191124®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.scc-arts.org%2Fthe-soap-myth%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Burke