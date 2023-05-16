Patchogue Theatre Partners With Bowery Presents/AEG

The partnership will augment the reach and buying power of the theatre, allowing the venue to remain competitive in the Long Island markets.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announced a new strategic talent buying partnership with Bowery Presents of New York City. The multi-year agreement names Bowery Presents as the exclusive promoter to work in conjunction with Patchogue Theatre in the booking of national touring events. The partnership will augment the reach and buying power of the theatre, allowing the venue to remain competitive in the Long Island live events market as well as be able to take advantage of marketing support from Bowery Presents.

Executive Director Michele Rizzo-Berg stated, "I am thrilled to work in conjunction on booking initiatives with our friends at Bowery Presents, their brand's reputation as being a world class promoter of top-notch entertainment furthers the venues visibility as one of the leading venues on Long Island."

Industry veteran Jim Steen of Bowery Presents will be point person with the venue. "Bowery Presents embraces the resurgence of the Village of Patchogue and recognizes the importance of Patchogue Theatre to that resurgence. Patchogue Theatre provides us a unique opportunity to build our presence on Long Island where we currently have booking agreements with the MayDay music festival and also Mulcahy's of Wantagh. We look forward to including Patchogue Theatre into routing with our other venue partners in the Northeast and achieving even greater levels of success."

Bowery Presents is the premier promoter in the Northeast. With venues ranging from Maine to Virginia, Bowery Presents manages or has long term agreements in New York area with Brooklyn Steel, Webster Hall, The Music Hall of Williamsburg, Terminal 5, Racket, Starland Ballroom and Asbury Lanes.

The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. One hundred years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been a catalyst for growth and revitalization of the Village of Patchogue. The theatre's mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.



