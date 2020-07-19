Patchogue Theatre Announces MUSIC UNDER THE MARQUEE

Patchogue Theatre has announced Music Under the Marquee on Sunday, August 9 at 6:30pm! Join the theatre out front for an intimate performance under its marquee.

This performance is part of Patchogue Chamber's Sundays in the Street, featuring music by Cassandra House. Food is provided by PeraBell Food Bar with beverages by Blue Point Brewery.

Arrival Time: 5:45PM-6:15PM with your entire party to be checked in and seated. Patrons are asked to please maintain 6 feet of distance between other parties.

$250 table cost includes:

Performance by Cassandra House

4 appetizer choices from PeraBell (chosen at check out)

2 Blue Point Brewery Beverages per person per table

Appetizer choices chosen at check out.

(V) indicates vegan option.

(V) Crispy Teriyaki Cauliflower

Fried Calamari w/ Marinara

Thai Glazed Short Ribs w/ Ramen Noodle Crisp

Buffalo Wings

Chipotle Pork Empanadas

Philly Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Loaded Potato Croquettes

(V) Crispy Polenta Fries w/ Marinara

Crispy Old Bay Dusted Bay Scallops w/ Tartar Sauce

To adhere to Covid-19 restrictions, this event is limited to 9 tables of 4 (36 people max). Tables are situated 10 feet apart with chairs 6 feet apart from other guests. Tables are exclusive to the buyer and are not shared with other buyers. Additional beer and wine for purchase in souvenir cup.

Masks are to be worn when not at tables. Capacity in lobby (bathroom access) is limited to 10 people at a time. Anytime patrons are not seated at their tables, masks are to be worn. All staff and volunteers will be in masks and taking safety precautions for fellow staff members and our patrons. Each table is exclusive to the ticket buyer. No tables are shared.

Rain date is Sunday August 16. The decision to move to the rain date will be made by noon on show day. Ticket buyers will be emailed if moved.

Get your tickets here!

Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You