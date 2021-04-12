OPTIMISM to be Presented by The Molloy College Art Department

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 12, 2021  
The Molloy College Art Department has announced OPTIMISM, an exhibition presenting the senior projects of the graduating fine arts and visual arts education majors at Molloy College. The exhibition, presented in collaboration with the College Art Gallery will be on view virtually from May 2 through 31st, 2021.

This 2021 exhibition features works in acrylic painting, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, digital art/multi-media, graphic design and digital photography. Contributing senior artists are Jessica Gaimaro, Stephanie Karalis, Leslie Romero-Gutierrez, Austin Verdejo and Davy Zheng.

According to Senior Thesis Art Professor Dr. Hwa Young Caruso "Our graduating students have a bright optimistic future filled with success. This is a wonderful opportunity to share their artistic expression with family, Molloy and the surrounding communities."

Visit the 2021 exhibition OPTIMISM at our Virtual Gallery or our mobile site!


