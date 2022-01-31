Molloy College Presents LIZZIE The Musical

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LIZZIE is an American mythology set to a blistering score with a sound owing less to Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber than to Bikini Kill, the Runaways, and Heart.

Jan. 31, 2022  
Molloy College CAP 21 presents Lizzie, The Musical, Saturday, February 26th and Sunday, February 27th. For tickets or more information call 516.323.4444 or visit www.madisontheatreny.org.

Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done gave her father forty-one!

LIZZIE is four women fronting a six-piece rock band. LIZZIE is a rage! Sex! Betrayal! Bloody Murder! LIZZIE is an American mythology set to a blistering score with a sound owing less to Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber than to Bikini Kill, the Runaways, and Heart.

LIZZIE has swung her axe in over 60 cities, in 5 languages, across 4 continents and has been honored with dozens of awards including 8 Best Musicals Awards. She is still swinging!


