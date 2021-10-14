MOTOWN MEMORIES Comes to the Patchogue Theatre This Month

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) presents Motown Memories: Celebrating the Music of Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye, on Saturday, October 30 at 8:00pm. A portion of the proceeds from this performance will benefit United Cerebral Palsy of Long Island. Tickets range from $29-59 and can be purchased online anytime at PatchogueTheatre.org or at the Box Office, (631) 207-1313, 71 East Main Street in Patchogue.

Motown Memories stars Carla Cooke, daughter of the legendary Sam Cooke, and Brian Owens performing as Marvin Gaye, with special guests Garfield Fleming and That Motown Band.

Carla Cooke, the youngest daughter of Sam Cooke, will pay tribute to her father. Carla crafted her sound in the church similar to her dad. The younger Cooke knows her father's roots are so deep that Carla has become her own person and connects with her roots through her father's music.

That Motown Band is a talented group of vocalists and musicians who have played to sold-out houses in Philadelphia and Baltimore, just to cite a few.

Brian Owens is vibrantly vintage - aesthetically he follows the groove gospel of classic 1960s and 1970s soul with heavy dose of traditional quartet stylings, but it has a very "in the now" emotionality. Brian offers an experience that invites audiences to partake to honor the past and attend to the present and future through performances that are about "preservation." Brian is making music with intent; art that inspires positive change. His vocals are a revelation - purposeful and passionate-he remains his own stylist while recalling the sensual urgency of Marvin Gaye, the comforting falsetto of Curtis Mayfield, and tender grit of Sam Cook.

In addition the band will be joined by Garfield Fleming a soul-singing vocalist of legendary status having been a member of the Delfonics for 25 years with William Hart.

Ticketing URL: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/10505109