HAUNTED PLAYHOUSE And NOT SO SCARY KIDS ADVENTURE Return to Gateway This Fall

Gateway's Haunted Playhouse will open on September 30 and run through October 31.

Have your senses jarred, at Long Island's number one haunted attraction, Gateway's Haunted Playhouse, as you take a spine-tingling tour through the area's oldest and most haunted professional theater. Gateway's Haunted Playhouse returns to The Gateway in Bellport on September 30th. This terrifying labyrinth is rated one of Buzzfeed's Top 25 Haunted Houses Across America, one of America's Best Haunted Attractions by Hauntworld Magazine, one of USA Today's "Top Ten Haunted Houses in New York" and was voted "Best Haunted House on Long Island" by News12.

Now celebrating its 13th year, Gateway's Haunted Playhouse has grown from its original two-week run, to its current month-long run of terrifying scares. Each year, a new theme, path, and characters are created, and carefully crafted, to inhabit our three-dimensional environment skillfully developed and built by The Gateway's renowned design and production team, giving patrons a brand new experience as they explore the walk-through. Additionally, dozens of professionally trained actors prepare and rehearse each character that inhabits the haunt, giving it a unique, theatrical quality unrivaled on the island.

Haunt Director, Michael Baker, unfolds this year's theme as "Gateway, once a flourishing farm, producing some of New York's best produce, livestock and leading the way in agricultural science and research has now fallen into complete disarray. Prior to closing, mysterious circumstances surrounded the disease and death of crops, livestock, and the tragic deaths of the owner Mr. Mott and his family. The sole survivor of these events was his son Jebediah Mott, who is still a suspect and missing to this day.... Now, forty years later, the farm is now up for sale and the estate auction has begun."

Over 100 people from our production departments, our staff, our vast pool of professional actors, and our core acting volunteers, drawn directly from The Gateway School for the Performing Arts, are on hand every evening to ensure the smooth operation of Gateway's Haunted Playhouse which also features a bustling Midway. Every haunt night, in the Midway - our queuing area - you can find our Shooting Gallery, Boo-Tique, and "Fear Garden", which offers beers on tap, and a selection of wines for guests 21 and older. We also serve soft drinks and snacks.

Also located in our Midway, is Billie Jean's Grill food truck on select nights, with a menu featuring Billie Burgers, Chicken Fingers, Hot Dogs, French Fries, Roasted Corn, Hot Pretzels. Pumpkin Cannolis, Apple Pie Egg Rolls, Churros, Deep Fried Oreos, and other comfort foods. Check out their website for more information.

Tickets for Gateway's Haunted Playhouse - one of its non-profit's largest fundraisers - are $40 online and $50 at the door. Patrons are strongly recommended to purchase tickets in advance online at FearLI.com. Fast Passes are available for an additional charge. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Due to the nature of this event, we are not wheelchair accessible.

The Gateway is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that seeks to provide theatre of the highest caliber to the Long Island region and beyond. It is the region's oldest professional theatre.

Come one, come all! Mini witches and warlocks, mini pumpkins and cats, mini monsters and fairies, mini superheroes and bats. Take a stroll through our Not So Scary Kids Adventure at Gateway's Haunted Playhouse - held Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 12pm-4pm in October.

Children explore a well-lit, Halloween-themed playhouse that introduces fun characters along the way. Tickets are $20 per person,* Admission includes a pumpkin bounce, hay maze, and other lawn activities. Tickets are sold for specific 15-minute entry times. Choose the desired time and please arrive at The Gateway no more than 15 minutes before your entry time. Latecomers may need to reschedule for another date or time.

Recommended for children ages 3 and up and those who might not be ready for Gateway's Haunted Playhouse at night. Absolutely no newborns or infants are permitted, for their own safety. No strollers, carriages, or baby carriers of any kind are permitted inside the tour. This is strictly for the safety of you and your child! Due to the nature of this event, we are not wheelchair accessible.

*The price is $20 for every living, breathing creature who enters the tour. This includes children, adults, grandparents, etc.

