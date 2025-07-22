Foreigner to Play Long Island Benefit Concert In Support of FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rock band Foreigner will appear in a one-night-only benefit concert on Friday, September 5, 2025 at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on the Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, NY.

The concert will feature special acoustic renditions of FOREIGNER’s biggest hits such as “Cold As Ice,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” “Hot Blooded” and more in a rare and intimate unplugged format. A local high school choir from Uniondale High School is set to perform with the band.

Foreigner: The Hits Unplugged will be hosted by original Foreigner lead singer Lou Gramm, who will also greet guests at an exclusive pre-show VIP cocktail reception. A limited number of premium tickets and invitations to the exclusive party, which includes a photo opportunity with Lou and the band, are available here.

This special concert celebrates Foreigner’s collaboration with Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and Long Island University’s Post Theatre Company to develop and stage Feels Like the First Time – The Foreigner Musical. All proceeds from the evening will support the production and LIU and Tilles Center’s New Works Initiative. As a registered nonprofit, LIU’s fundraising efforts qualify for tax-deductible donations, subject to government guidelines. Tickets to the show and details of tax-deductible donations are available here.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Feels Like the First Time – The Foreigner Musical will be directed by Broadway icon Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida, Cabaret, Chicago, Something Rotten!), and the show will premiere in April 2026. Pascal will also perform with Foreigner at “The Hits Unplugged” concert.

“When I wrote ‘Feels Like the First Time,’ I had no idea how far that song would take FOREIGNER,” said Mick Jones, founding member and chief songwriter. “It is a personal thrill for me to know that the amazing Adam Pascal has elected to use it as the title of our new musical. I am very confident that he and the whole team will create something very special, and I look forward to seeing the completed work in 2026, the 50th Anniversary year of the founding of FOREIGNER.”

With more Billboard Top 10 hits than Journey, and just as many as Fleetwood Mac, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” and the worldwide #1 hit and member of Spotify’s exclusive Billions Club, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Rock & Roll Hall of Famers FOREIGNER still rock the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard “Top 200” album success.

Photo credit: Adam Gorodetzer