Daniel Nardicio Curates Pride Week Takeover at Café Carlyle

This June, Café Carlyle will welcome Pride with a spectacular new series curated by nightlife impresario Daniel Nardicio. In celebration of Pride Week and Café Carlyle's 70th anniversary, Café Carlyle: PRIDE Edition brings together a lineup of bold, brilliant, and barrier-breaking artists for five nights of unforgettable performances from June 24 to June 28.

A veteran producer and visionary in LGBTQ+ entertainment, Nardicio brings his signature flair to this historic venue, presenting a dazzling roster of performers whose voices reflect the power and diversity of the queer community.

As part of this special edition, Café Carlyle is proud to partner with the Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest agency dedicated to LGBTQ+ homeless youth. A portion of the proceeds from each performance will go directly to support the Center's essential work in housing and protecting vulnerable LGBTQ+ youth.

Lineup for Café Carlyle: PRIDE Edition includes:

Tuesday, June 24 – Amber Martin: Bathhouse Bette

Award-winning performer Amber Martin brings Bette Midler's early days to vivid life in a high-octane tribute full of powerhouse vocals, comedy, and surprise guests.

Wednesday, June 25 – Dina Martina: Sub-Standards

The surreal and sensational Dina Martina makes her Carlyle debut in a chaotic, comedic masterpiece that defies expectation and embraces the absurd.

Thursday, June 26 – Ada Vox: Viva La Diva

The American Idol and Queen of the Universe standout showcases her powerhouse vocals and theatrical flair in a night of emotional resonance and drag excellence.

Friday, June 27 – Lea DeLaria: Out Rage

Icon and jazz trailblazer Lea DeLaria returns with sharp wit, a full band, and her fierce, unfiltered perspective on art, politics, and pride.

Saturday, June 28 – Daniel Reichard: The Way You Wear Your Pride

Broadway star Daniel Reichard offers a heartfelt evening of classics and contemporary hits, honoring queer identity through timeless song.

“It's an honor to bring queer talent into one of the most iconic venues in New York, while supporting an organization as vital as the Ali Forney Center.” says Daniel Nardicio.

Join us for this groundbreaking series of performances that celebrates LGBTQ+ voices in an elegant, storied setting—where pride, music, and community take the spotlight.

