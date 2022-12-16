DAVID DEAN BOTTRELL MAKES LOVE Comes to Bay Street Theater

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The performance is on Saturday, February 11, at 8 p.m. 

Dec. 16, 2022  
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to bring David Dean Bottrell Makes Love: A One-Man Show to its stage on Saturday, February 11, at 8 p.m. in celebration of Valentine's Day weekend! Written and performed by Bottrell, and directed by Guy Stroman, the show is a comic whirlwind of totally true "love stories"-both spicy and tame-that weave together one man's search to find and understand love.

"We are living in strange, stressful, lonely times," says Bottrell. "And this show is ultimately a life-affirming look at how with a little courage, can still connect." Framed by his efforts to craft the perfect Match.com ad, the 75-minute Bottrell's show will ring true for anyone who has braved the search for love. With everything from a broken engagement to tales of missed connections and one-night-stands, this perfect wholehearted and hilarious Valentine's celebration.

Called "hysterical" by the Los Angeles Times and deemed "hilarious and touching" by SoCal Public Radio, David Dean Bottrell Makes Love has seen sold-out runs at New York City's Triad Theater and Dixon Place as well as the Comedy Central Stage in Los Angeles. The show was also released as an audiobook by Penguin Random House in 2020.

David Dean Bottrell has appeared in the smash comedy revue, Streep Tease: An Evening of Monologues from Meryl Streep Movies Performed by an All-Male Cast. On television, he has played numerous guest starring and recurring roles on shows like Modern Family, Blacklist, Criminal Minds, NCIS, Mad Men, True Blood, and Boston Legal. He recently performed on the acclaimed PBS series Stories from the Stage.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists
