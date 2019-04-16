CMPAC's Season 45 Launch Party Is Set For May 10th

Apr. 16, 2019  

CMPAC's Season 45 Launch Party Is Set For May 10th

Join the CM Performing Arts Center on May 10th as they reveal what's in store for Season 45. Whether you're a patron looking to find out what shows will be produced or a performer looking to find out what shows you can audition for, by attending this event, you will be the first to find out what is in store this Fall/Winter at the CM Performing Arts Center.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception and will conclude with a Sneak Peek Cabaret of songs from the upcoming shows. Rumor has it, the upcoming Cast of Newsies will be performing, giving you a sneak peek of what's still to come this Season as well.

Tickets are $10. Reception begins at 7PM, Reveal begins at 8PM. Tickets can be purchased online at www.CMPAC.com, by calling the Box Office at 631-218-2810, or by visiting the Box Office at 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY, 11769.



