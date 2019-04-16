CMPAC's Season 45 Launch Party Is Set For May 10th

Join the CM Performing Arts Center on May 10th as they reveal what's in store for Season 45. Whether you're a patron looking to find out what shows will be produced or a performer looking to find out what shows you can audition for, by attending this event, you will be the first to find out what is in store this Fall/Winter at the CM Performing Arts Center.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception and will conclude with a Sneak Peek Cabaret of songs from the upcoming shows. Rumor has it, the upcoming Cast of Newsies will be performing, giving you a sneak peek of what's still to come this Season as well.

Tickets are $10. Reception begins at 7PM, Reveal begins at 8PM. Tickets can be purchased online at www.CMPAC.com, by calling the Box Office at 631-218-2810, or by visiting the Box Office at 931 Montauk Highway, Oakdale, NY, 11769.





