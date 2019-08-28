Bay Street Welcomes Bon Jovi Tribute Concert with Wanted DOA

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts announces Wanted DOA will hit the stage with a concert featuring the music of Bon Jovi on Saturday, October 5 at 8 pm. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 day of event and are on sale now at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open Tuesday- Saturday 11 am - 5 pm or until show time.



The sentiment of Bon Jovi's music hits home and no matter the age group, their music is iconic and recognizable to the masses. As one of history's most successful music acts with over 130 million RIAA certified sales and countless awards, it's no wonder there are countless acts looking to pay tribute to this legendary group. However, there is only one who truly captures the authenticity of what Bon Jovi's music is all about and what their fans demand; Wanted DOA.



The group first formed in 2015 with the goal of capturing both the studio and live aspects of the songs and to really capture the essence of Bon Jovi. It is all about the music - working the vocal harmonies, guitar and keyboard sounds, and most importantly the lead vocals. Their goal is to put on a performance reminiscent of the rock shows from days long gone. Sound, lights and to engage the crowd, getting them on their feet while screaming for one more. For Wanted DOA, it is a celebration of the music, while at the same time, trying to deliver an authentic experience to all the other fans of Bon Jovi.



Please note that dancing is permitted, and view of the stage may become partially obstructed for those seated in the first few rows of the theater.



Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. We serve as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.





