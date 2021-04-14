Bay Street Welcomes Artistic Associate Josh Wilder

Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the addition of playwright and producer Josh Wilder as Artistic Associate. Josh will originate this newly created position alongside Artistic Director Scott Schwartz and Associate Artistic Director Will Pomerantz, and newly added Literary Manager, Hope Villanueva, to develop Mainstage productions, new works, and special projects on behalf of Bay Street Theater.

"We are so excited that Josh Wilder is joining our artistic team at Bay Street," says Artistic Director Scott Schwartz , "He is an accomplished artist and a visionary thinker. I know Josh will bring new artists and ideas to Bay Street, and that he will be an integral part of expanding the range of work we do in the months and years ahead."

Josh Wilder is a playwright and producer from Philadelphia, and graduate of the Yale School of Drama and Carnegie Mellon University. His work has been developed, commissioned, and produced at various regional theaters and festivals across the country including The Fire This Time Festival, Classical Theatre of Harlem, New York Theatre Workshop, True Colors Theatre Company, The Kennedy Center, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, 2015 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, PlayPenn, Company One, InterAct Theatre Company, and Yale Repertory Theatre. Past awards include the Holland New Voices Award, The Lorraine Hansberry Award, The Rosa Parks Award, and The ASCAP Cole Porter Prize. Josh is a former Jerome Fellow and the first national recipient of the Jerome Many Voices Fellowship at The Playwrights' Center. He has been in-residence at The Royal Court Theatre ; Sundance at UCross; and served as Co-Artistic Director at The Yale Cabaret for its 50th season. He is Co-Founder/Producer of the New Griots Black Arts Festival in The Twin Cities with Jamil Jude . Currently, he's stationed in Los Angeles leading the next generation of emerging writers through at The Playwrights Workshop while serving as Artistic Associate at Bay Street Theater; and Playwriting Fellow at Dorset Theatre Festival.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.