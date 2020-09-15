2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage Virtual Celebration Announced

Building on the success of 2019's sold out event, the Latino Leadership Council of Patchogue's Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with La Fiesta 98.5fm and Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, announce the 2nd Annual Hispanic Heritage VIRTUAL Celebration on Saturday, October 3 from 1-4pm. The event will stream on Facebook Live from the Facebook pages of Latino Leadership Council.

The Greater Patchogue Chamber's Latino Leadership Council (LLC) invites the community to a FREE virtual event celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15-October 15). Viewers will be treated to an afternoon of traditional and contemporary music and dance from a multitude of Latin American countries, and an overall immersive cultural experience!

Chairman of the Latino Leadership Council, Javier Kinghorn, and Patchogue Theatre Marketing Director, Jodi Giambrone, collaborated to organize this historic event last year, and went on to produce this year's virtual event as a gift to the entire community.

"We were determined to not let COVID-19 restrictions prevent us from promoting and preserving our rich Hispanic heritage," says Kinghorn. "Therefore, we made the decision to produce the event virtually, with the help of our good friends at La Fiesta 98.5fm and Latinus TV."

Based on last year's feedback, the committee made sure that this year's event features both English and Spanish-speaking hosts. Acts include artists who represent the countries of Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Colombia, to name a few, and will also honor individuals in our area who have greatly contributed to the Hispanic community.

Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce's Executive Director David Kennedy says, "We're honored that our Latino Leadership Council is working with Patchogue Theatre to produce this all-inclusive virtual event for the community. It's critical we celebrate the diverse cultures that live, work, and own businesses in our Village, and contribute to our local economy."

Giambrone, adds, "The Arts are the perfect way to educate and unite our Latino and American communities. As a performing arts center, our programming should reflect our community, and there are so many diverse Hispanic heritages in our area. We want to spotlight some of the traditional songs and dances that represent their respective countries."

