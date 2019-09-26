Walton Arts Center Courts Disaster with THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

The hilarious Tony Award-winning hit Broadway comedy, Play That Goes Wrong, will make its Walton Arts Center debut for eight performances from November 12-17.

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about live theatre. The story follows the Cornley University Drama Society as they attempt to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests everything that can go wrong...does. Yet the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017 and extended its run once due to popular demand, closing on Jan. 6, 2019. The production played in total 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the second longest-running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre.

The Play That Goes Wrong received a Tony Award for Best Set Design, Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Play and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play. It also earned the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards.

Tickets start at $32 plus applicable fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office, by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. Patrons also can get reserved parking for $7 when they purchase their show tickets.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel





