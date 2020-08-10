University of Arkansas' University Symphony Orchestra Announces Fall Auditions

The orchestra is open to all University of Arkansas students regardless of major.

The University Symphony Orchestra will be accepting video and audio file links for recorded auditions for string players this fall. The orchestra rehearses MWF from 2:30-3:50 p.m. and is open to all University of Arkansas students regardless of major.

This fall the orchestra will focus on repertoire for strings only, and will of course rehearse following all state and university guidelines for safety.

For the audition, record 4-5 minutes of a solo of your choice and two of the orchestral excerpts for your instrument listed on the USO web page.

Send a link to your recorded audition to professor Robert Mueller at mueller@uark.edu by Aug. 22. The audition is for seating assignments.

Rehearsals begin Aug. 24.

Shows View More Arkansas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You