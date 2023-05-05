Tickets on Sale Now For CLYDE'S at The Arkansas Repertory Theatre

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced that tickets are on sale to its production of "Clyde's." The production will run for three weeks at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre. Performances begin June 7, 2023 and end on June 25. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

Regular ticket prices range from $30 to $65. Discounted tickets, such as senior, educator, military, student, and rush discounts, can be purchased for as low as $20. Special Pay-What-You-Can tickets will only be sold on Saturday, June 3. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets at a special discounted rate by calling the Box Office. The Arkansas Rep also offer rush tickets at one hour before curtain of every performance.

In this stirring new play, direct from Broadway, a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop's callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream through their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. "Clyde's" was written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage ("Sweat," "Intimate Apparel," "Ruined"). From The New York Times: "Critics' Pick! Though it's still about dark things (including prison, drugs, homelessness, and poverty), this delightful new play somehow turns them into bright comedy." The production is sponsored by Mary & Jim Wohlleb and General (Ret.) & Mrs. Wesley K. Clark. The play is rated R for adult language and situations.

"Clyde's" is being presented in cooperation with the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

The production will be led by acclaimed actress and comedian, Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, in the title role. Stickney, a Little Rock-native, won first place at Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater in 1986, later starring in the ABC TV miniseries "The Women of Brewster Place" alongside the likes of Cicely Tyson and Oprah Winfrey. Ms. Stickney's expansive and historic career in entertainment was honored in Essence magazine's twenty-fifth anniversary issue as one of 200 African American women who have changed the world. The Arkansas-native was inducted into the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame in 1998. "Clyde's" will mark Stickney's second appearance on the Arkansas Repertory Theatre stage, playing Lena Younger in the theater's 2011 production of "A Raising in the Sun."

The production will also feature an ensemble of actors whose credits include TV, film, Broadway, regional, national and international tours. The cast includes Michael A. Shepperd (B'way/Off-B'way/Nat'l Tours: Cathy Rigby is "Peter Pan," "Little Shop of Horrors;" TV: "Bosch") as Montrellous, Alinca Hamilton (Off-B'way: "Julius Caesar;" Edinburgh Fringe Festival) as Letita, Alfredo Antillon (TV: "Dead of Night") as Raphael, and Brendan D. Hickey (TV: "Law & Order: SVU") as Jason. The company's understudies include Felicia Dinwiddie and Adrian Hinojosa.

Josiah Davis (Broadway: "Mr. Saturday Night," Associate Director) will direct the Arkansas Rep's production. Scenery will be designed by Jean Kim, costumes will be designed by Haydee Antunano, lighting will be designed by Christina Watanabe, and sound will be designed by Michael Costagliola. Production stage management will be by Ana Muñoz with production assistance will be by Cassandra Whitt.

Performances run June 7-25, 2023, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of performances can be found at Click Here.

The Rep is no longer enforcing COVID-19 precautions such as masks, proof of vaccination, or negative tests. Of course, if you have a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or any other symptom associated with COVID-19, please do not attend the event. If you would like additional information, we invite you to visit the CDC's county-specific guidance page. If public health guidance should change between now and the end of performances, we will respond accordingly and notify all affected patrons.

Patrons Can Save on Tickets with Rush Pricing and Pay-What-You-Can

The Arkansas Rep offers many ways to save on tickets, including rush ticket pricing. One hour before curtain at every performance, all available unsold tickets will be offered at the Box Office for only $25/ticket. No availability is guaranteed and seating requests cannot be accommodated. For more information, contact the Box Office and ask about Rush Seating!

The Rep also continues to offer Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performances for its productions, including for "Clyde's." Patrons are invited to the first Wednesday or Thursday preview performances by paying any amount they wish for tickets. Tickets must be purchased at the advance ticket sale event in person at the Box Office at 601 Main Street on Saturday, June 3 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. There will be 150 tickets available for purchase across both performances. Tickets are limited to two per person and are first-come, first-served.

Pay-What-You-Can Ticket Sale Event

Saturday, June 3 - 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performances

Wednesday and Thursday, June 7 and 8 at 7 p.m.

It's important to note that Pay-What-You-Can tickets can only be purchased in person at the Box Office during the advance ticket sales event on Saturday, June 3 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Pay-What-You-Can tickets cannot be purchased at the preview performances.

Pay-What-You-Can Preview Performances are sponsored by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A fundamental anchor for the quality of life in Central Arkansas since 1976, The Rep creates vibrant and engaging theatrical experiences that are accessible for everyone in our community. With our work, The Rep seeks to make lives more full, more interesting, and more joyful.

Our core programming includes a summer season of freshly created productions, performed at our downtown Little Rock facilities - including a 340-seat auditorium and 100-seat black box space - or around our broader community. We tell stories that provide entertainment and escape, that help us process the world around us, and that foster a sense of mutual understanding. Unlike most of the ever-present electronic media, the live experiences of The Rep are distinctly theatrical - immersive and shared by the community in a public space outside of individual homes.

The Rep aspires to capture the collective imagination and build community by embracing the art of theatre in all its forms. We look to collaborate with, and make our resources accessible to, like-minded community organizations. We seek to develop and celebrate the community of artists with roots in Central Arkansas. Through joy-filled theatrical activities, we hope to engage our community in conversations that ultimately unite us. And we strive to engage our young community members in the appreciation and creation of theatre, often providing them with their first exposure to the artform.