The Arkansas Repertory Theatre Appoints Steve H. Broadnax III as New Artistic Director

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has named Steve H. Broadnax III as its new Artistic Director. This is a permanent appointment, following the interim artistic direction of Ken-Matt Martin for The Rep’s 2024 season. Martin will remain with The Rep’s staff in the role of Producing Director, along with Executive Director, Will Trice.



A Little Rock-native and Parkview High School graduate, Broadnax made his Broadway debut as Director of Thoughts of a Colored Man. Other recent directing credits include the premiere of Suzan-Lori Parks’ Sally & Tom at both the Guthrie Theatre and Geffen Theatre, as well as the premiere of Katori Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning The Hot Wing King at NY’s Signature Theatre. He holds degrees from Webster University as well as Penn State University, where he is the Co-Head of the MFA in Directing program.



Recently at The Rep, Steve directed Marie & Rosetta and Native Gardens, as well as performed in last season’s Jitney and 2004’s Dreamgirls. The Rep’s 2025 SummerStage season will kick off with Me & The Devil, a world premiere of a play with music, written and directed by Broadnax.



“I am honored to return home and take on the role of Artistic Director at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre,” said Broadnax. “The Rep has a rich legacy of fostering compelling storytelling and community engagement. I look forward to building on that foundation, bringing diverse and powerful narratives to the stage, and connecting with the vibrant artistic community in Little Rock and beyond. My appointment heralds an exciting new chapter for The Rep, which continues to expand its commitment to bold, relevant, and transformative productions. I hope to introduce fresh perspectives while honoring the traditions that have made The Rep a cherished institution for almost five decades.”



Nikki Lovell, Chair of The Rep’s Board of Directors, said, “The Board of Directors enthusiastically and unanimously jumped at the opportunity to bring Steve in as The Rep’s Artistic Director. His immense talent and accomplishments are well-known, but it is his infectious personality and his enthusiasm and love for The Rep that impressed the Board even more. We have an abundance of riches already at The Rep with Will Trice and Ken-Matt Martin which was evident after a very successful SummerStage 2024, and we are incredibly fortunate to have Steve back home at The Rep and ready to lead us into the 2025 season.”



Rep Executive Director, Will Trice, said, “It has been a true joy collaborating with Ken-Matt Martin this past year, and I couldn’t be more excited to expand that collaboration moving forward with Steve Broadnax. Like myself and the rest of our leadership team, Steve is a Little Rock-native whose love for theatre was born at The Rep. He crafted that love into a career as one of the most sought after directors working in the industry, and the fact that he wants to join us back home to continue The Rep’s legacy is a testament to the impact this institution can have. He is a star and also a wonderful human.”



Rep Producing Director, Ken-Matt Martin, said, “Steve Broadnax is a singular leader and artist. I’ll never forget him strutting onto The Rep stage in their production of Dreamgirls and being dazzled by his talent as a performer. Years later, he inspired me to become a director when I saw The Hip Hop Project at the Rep. Then I was filled with hometown pride, seeing him make his way to Broadway. Being able to welcome him home to Little Rock and partner with him and Will to lead The Rep into the next 50 years is a dream come true.”





MORE ABOUT Steve H. Broadnax III

Steve H. Broadnax III is a distinguished director, writer, educator, and activist whose work bridges art, education, and social justice. A self-identified child of the Hip Hop Generation, Broadnax channels the cultural energy of mass media, globalization, and civil inequality into his artistic practice, challenging misrepresentations and amplifying underrepresented voices through theatre.



As an artist and educator, Broadnax believes that “You do not know who you are until you see your reflection.” This philosophy fuels his commitment to creating works that entertain and educate, inspiring audiences to confront hidden truths and engage in critical thinking. Through his innovative teaching methods and dedication to performance theory and practice, he fosters an environment where diverse perspectives are celebrated and restrictive discourses are challenged.



Broadnax’s academic contributions are highlighted by his 18-year tenure at Penn State University, where, as a Tenured, full-time professor, he serves as Co-Head of MFA Directing. He has provided professional opportunities to faculty, students, and alumni, fostering a thriving artistic community. Broadnax is a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre and served as the Associate Artistic Director at People’s Light Theatre.



Broadnax’s professional directing credits include *THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN* (Broadway), Suzan-Lori Parks' *SALLY AND TOM* at the Guthrie Theatre (World Première) and the Geffen Theatre, Katori Hall’s 2021 Pulitzer Prize Première *THE HOT WING KING* at The Signature Theatre, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' *APPROPRIATE* at The Old Globe, Lee Edward Colston’s *THE FIRST DEEP BREATH* at Chicago’s Victory Garden Theatre (Premiere and Winner of Jeff Awards Best New Work) and the Geffen Theatre, Dominique Morisseau’s *BLOOD AT THE ROOT* at the National Black Theatre (Winner of Kennedy Center's Hip Hop Theater Creator Award), and William Jackson Harper’s Premiere *TRAVISVILLE* at NYC Ensemble Studio. His work has also been featured at the historic Apollo Theatre, National Black Theatre, Classical Theatre of Harlem, Victory Gardens in Chicago, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and Signature Theatre Company. These collaborations have showcased his directorial prowess and created platforms for emerging artists and colleagues.



In addition to his directing accomplishments, Broadnax is an accomplished playwright. His writing credits include *BAYARD RUSTIN INSIDE ASHLAND*, *BONEZ* (Winner of Philadelphia's Barrymore Award for Best Production), and *ME AND THE DEVIL*. His works reflect his commitment to storytelling that explores identity, history, and the human condition.



In recognition of his significant contributions to the arts, Broadnax was inducted into the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame. Drawing on his MFA training, BFA Conservatory Musical Theatre background, and personal experiences as a man of African descent, Broadnax is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of artists. His work in both academic and professional settings demonstrates a commitment to diversity, accessibility, and representation of the global community. By integrating contemporary knowledge and real-world experience into his teaching, he equips his students with the tools to make meaningful contributions to the evolving landscape of theatre.



Broadnax’s mission is to give voice to the voiceless, restore humanity to those misrepresented, and empower communities marginalized by dominant cultural narratives. His contributions have sparked critical conversations about identity, intersectionality, and the human experience within the Penn State community and beyond. Through his art and activism, Steve H. Broadnax III continues to shape a more inclusive, reflective, and compassionate world, honoring the dreams of his ancestors and the aspirations of leaders who paved the way before him.

