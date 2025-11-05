Review: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S MACBETH Brings World Class High School Theater to Hot Springs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The bloody play that should not be named in a theatre—yes, that one—was boldly presented by Hot Springs Thespian Troupe 78 from October 30–November 1, directed by Kaitlin Potts, Roxanna Kirchhoff, and Alexis Pritsch. Their production of Macbeth proved that even the most cursed of Shakespearean tragedies can find thrilling new life in the hands of passionate young performers. With thunder, ambition, and a touch of theatrical superstition, this student-led troupe conjured an atmosphere so rich and immersive that it left the audience spellbound.

Noah Bryant as Macbeth

Photo Credit: Aaron Brewer

In Macbeth, a Scottish warrior encounters three witches who predict his rise to kingship. Consumed by ambition and spurred on by his wife, he murders King Duncan to seize the throne. But power comes with a price. Wracked with guilt and paranoia, Macbeth’s world collapses in a storm of blood and betrayal. It’s one of Shakespeare’s most haunting tragedies, and Hot Springs’ young actors captured its essence with remarkable clarity and emotion, bringing 17th-century verse to life for a modern audience.

Noah Bryant as Macbeth and Mya Chandler as Lady Macbeth

Photo Credit: Aaron Brewer

Noah Bryant, as Macbeth, delivered a powerhouse performance. He was commanding, layered, and deeply human. His transformation from noble soldier to guilt-ridden tyrant was riveting to watch, his delivery of Shakespeare’s soliloquies captivating even the youngest audience members. Opposite him, Mya Chandler embodied Lady Macbeth with a magnetic blend of ambition and unraveling fragility. Her iconic “Out, damned spot!” moment was chillingly performed, evoking both horror and sympathy. Together, Bryant and Chandler created a chemistry that was volatile yet believable, driving the production’s emotional core.

Photo Credit: Aaron Brewer

I especially loved the different scenes with the Witches, played by Aurora Ugartachea, Ny’La Samuels, and Ronald Gordan. When the fog and lighting shifted, you knew those spooky future tellers were close by. Their cackling energy, cryptic movements, and synchronized delivery of Shakespeare’s eerie verse brought an otherworldly chill to the stage. These three skillfully delivered the horror, serving as both narrators of fate and agents of chaos, a dynamic that made every one of their scenes feel electric.

Adin Livingston’s regal King Duncan exuded honor and calm, setting a strong moral compass for the chaos that followed. Ryan Tedford and Eli Mathews, as Malcolm and Donalbain, captured the fear and confusion of Duncan’s sons, while John Sullivan’s Banquo offered loyalty and wisdom, his ghostly reappearance staged with eerie brilliance that drew gasps from the crowd.

Photo Credit: Aaron Brewer

Jay Nehus brought gravitas to Macduff, making his scenes of grief and vengeance especially moving. His confrontation with Macbeth crackled with intensity and pain. Trayona McDaniel, as Lady Macduff, brought warmth and maternal tenderness to her role, making her tragic end all the more heartbreaking.

The direction by Potts, Kirchhoff, and Pritsch emphasized atmosphere and emotional truth with some magical spectacles, allowing the performances to entertain both Shakspearian lovers and those that may not understand it as much. Their use of shadow, movement, and tone created an eerie world where fate and fear constantly collided. There was fighting, fog, music, and a lot of supernatural beings. It was awesome!

Photo Credit: Aaron Brewer

The lighting and costuming choices gave the production a dark, moody aesthetic, perfectly suiting the haunted nature of the story. Even with minimal sets, the directors created a palpable tension that never wavered, proving that strong storytelling and dedicated performances can carry even the weightiest of classics.

Photo Credit: Aaron Brewer

Hot Springs Thespian Troupe 78’s Macbeth was a bold and captivating production that blended Shakespeare’s timeless language with youthful intensity. The students’ commitment to their craft was evident in every sword swing, whispered secret, and anguished cry. For a play steeped in superstition, this troupe embraced the risk and turned it into theatrical magic. Bravo to this fearless ensemble for embracing “the play that shall not be named.”

Photo Credit: Aaron Brewer

For my next treat with these talented performers, I will be celebrating the Christmas Holiday during the fifth annual Hot Cocoa Nutty Nutcracker, which returns to the stage December 11-12. Tickets can be purchased at https://hssdfinearts.ludus.com/200486690

Reader Reviews

