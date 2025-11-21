Review: MUTUALLY ASSURED DESTRUCTION at White Hall High Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Article by Guest Writer Bethany Gere

Mutually Assured Destruction, performed November 14-15, marks the first production at White Hall High School under the direction of Coach Tyler Lewis, and what an exciting debut it was. This is Coach Lewis’s first year at White Hall, but he’s already making big strides in growing the theatre program. After seeing this show, it’s clear he’s sparked the theatre bug in his students in a big, meaningful way.

M.A.D. is a vignette-style piece made up of ten short plays, each focusing on brothers and sisters across different decades. Every scene offers its own unique spin on sibling relationships, from arguing about who’s to blame for their parents’ breakup and racing to make a movie on time, to heading off to fight in World War II or even faking your own death to escape an unwanted marriage. The show is full of heart, laughter, and surprisingly poignant moments that reflect issues we still navigate today.

Several performances truly stood out. The duo in the 1990s scene was a delight. Megan (Chaslyn Grant) is trying desperately to write her college essay while her sister April (Ja’Maya Whtie) just wants to watch Baywatch. Their chemistry was natural and hilarious, and both actresses showed an impressive command of movement and controlled panic as they wrestled with the fear of what life might look like without college. Their comedic timing was spot-on, especially impressive since both were making their stage debuts!

Another memorable vignette was the 1960s scene featuring Andrea (Alyah Williams) and Jessica (Bailey Shaw) struggling with distance, literal and emotional. Jessica has been drifting with friends, ignoring the needs of the family she left behind. Andrea pleads with her to come home, even revealing that their father hired a private investigator to find her. Their connection onstage felt genuine, and the emotional payoff when Jessica decides to return home was incredibly heartwarming. Their sisterly chemistry tugged at everyone’s heartstrings.

The 1970s scene was a crowd favorite, packed with comedy and sibling chaos. Tim (Isaiah Austin) and Carol (Rebecca Hall) bicker their way through a mission to get to the new Star Wars movie on time. Jedi mind tricks, blackmail, and even breaking a car window with a lightsaber-inspired hammer had the audience roaring. Their ability to push each other's buttons felt so natural that, if I didn’t know better, I’d swear they were real siblings. Both actors understood their tactics and objectives well, which elevated the comedy and made the scene a real standout.

My personal favorite, though, was the grand finale set in the 1920s. On her wedding day, Evelyn decides she doesn’t want to get married and asks her younger sister, Virginia (Taylah Williams), to help her fake her own death, because what else are sisters for, right? This scene was extra special because the actress originally cast in the role couldn’t perform that night, and Chasity Brazell (Assistant Stage Manager for Props) stepped in. If she hadn’t been holding a script, you’d never know she wasn’t originally cast. She handled the role with confidence and charm, and it truly showcased the dedication of these students. Big congratulations to both Taylah and Chasity for a job well done!

One of the most impressive elements of the evening had nothing to do with the acting; it was the crew. In his preshow announcement, Coach Lewis shared that the lighting design, sound cues, most of the set construction, and run crew were all handled entirely by students. Many of them are brand-new to theatre, yet they operated with the smoothness of a well-oiled machine. It was wonderful to see young artists taking ownership of every aspect of their production.

Overall, Mutually Assured Destruction was a terrific show and a strong start to Coach Lewis’ tenure with the program. I can’t wait to see what White Hall High School theatre program creates in the years to come.

