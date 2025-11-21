Review: ROSE AND THE RIME at Cabe Theatre At Hendrix College in Conway

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hendrix College’s Department of Theatre & Dance cast a powerful spell over Conway with their November 12–15 production of ROSE AND THE RIME, written by Nathan Allen, Chris Mathews, and Jake Minton and directed by John J. Yorke. This imaginative, movement-driven fantasy blew through Cabe Theatre like an icy burst of winter wind, sharp, enchanting, and impossible to ignore. With its blend of folklore, physical storytelling, and ensemble energy, Hendrix delivered a visually rich and emotionally stirring evening of theatre.

At its core, ROSE AND THE RIME is the tale of Radio Falls, a town trapped in perpetual winter by a mysterious curse. Their only hope lies with Rose, a young woman raised on stories of a magical coin said to grant power to whoever possesses it. When Rose sets out across a frozen wilderness to confront the wicked Rime Witch, she discovers that ending the curse is only the beginning. Once the town thaws, they open up to outsiders. Rose falls in love and has a happy life, until the townspeople turn on her. History repeats itself, and the curse takes over the town once again.

Leading the show with warm determination was CQ Gintz as Rose, whose curiosity and courage anchored the production. Gintz gave Rose a hopeful spirit that made her victories exciting and her struggles deeply felt. Whitney Webb’s Roger added heart to the story as Rose’s uncle, who took his job as communicator and her guardian very seriously. Their relationship was tender, and they played off each other with an easy authenticity.

Preston Hardister as Jimmy and Jae Hurd as Charlie added an extra layer of drama to Rose’s world. Hardister brought sincerity to Jimmy, the brother Rose married, making their bond feel deeply rooted in genuine affection. In contrast, Hurd delivered a sharp, compelling performance as Charlie, whose yearning for power and happiness clouded his judgment. Still, you couldn’t help but feel sorry for Charlie when Rose was clear on which brother she chose.

And then there was the storm itself: Miki Clendenin’s Rime Witch. Clendenin’s presence was nothing short of magnetic. Equal parts menace and mystique, Clendenin commanded the stage with icy grace, giving the witch a haunting elegance. Every movement, every gesture felt dangerous and deliberate, and I loved the costume!

A delightful surprise came from one of the show’s most whimsical elements: the Bunny puppet, brought to life with beautiful coordination by Jae Hurd and Lydia Le. Their work gave the puppet a playful, curious personality that added charm and wonder to Rose’s journey. It’s always impressive when puppetry becomes more than a prop, when it becomes a character, and Hurd and Le achieved exactly that.

Yorke’s direction emphasized fluid movement, bold imagery, and ensemble collaboration, which are essential to this script’s magical realism. The cast transitioned from villagers to blizzards to beasts with ease, creating a living storyboard onstage. Their physical precision allowed the world of Radio Falls to pulse with energy, creating the unstoppable force pushing Rose toward her destiny. The pacing flowed seamlessly, supported by strong sound design and visuals that made you wonder if it was really going to snow inside the theatre. I was a little chilly just thinking about it.

The Hendrix Players are always bringing productions that challenge their students artistically and intellectually, pushing them to stretch far beyond traditional collegiate work. This educational program reaches for the actors who want to tell compelling stories, students who are eager to dig into complex characters, bold physicality, and emotionally layered narratives. Each show becomes a training ground for emerging artists to experiment, take risks, and find their voices on stage, and ROSE AND THE RIME was a glowing example of how Hendrix nurtures that ambition.

Hendrix is one of the top private, liberal arts school in the United States. Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, this school prides itself on small class sizes, research opportunities and love for community. For more information on what this school and theatre program have to offer, check out their website at https://www.hendrix.edu/theatrearts.

CAST

Rose -- CQ Gintz

Roger -- Whitney Webb

Randal/Rime Witch -- Miki Clendenin

Jimmy -- Preston Hardister

Charlie/Bunny -- Jae Hurd

Dorothea -- Audrey Young

Evelyn -- Charlie Livingston

Molly/Bunny -- Lydia Le

Gracie -- Jada Shorter

Nolan -- Aidan Wilson

PRODUCTION STAFF

Director -- John J Yorke

Scenic/Lighting Designer/Technical Director -- Lauren Ayn Lusk

Costume Designer -- Rita Woodward

Stage Manager -- Cora Mattson

Assistant Stage Managers -- Autumn Alsup, Jorie Lien

Light Board Programmer -- Stephen Nichols

Light Board Operator -- Maddy Konkle

Sound Designer -- Lydia Le

Sound Board Operator -- Rylee Roach

Props Designer/Artisan -- Bella Kerby

Set/Props Crew -- Priscilla Lambis

Puppet Designer/Artisan -- Kennedy Cox

Front of House -- Aiya Davis, Alexis Digby, Annie West

Poster Design -- Cameron Collins

