Review: LAURA at Twin Lakes Playhouse in Mountain Home

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I absolutely love the Ozark Mountains! There’s something peaceful yet invigorating about their rolling beauty, so anytime I get the chance to head that way, I take it. It didn’t take any convincing for me to make the trip to Mountain Home to check out the Twin Lakes Playhouse production of Laura, now running through Sunday, June 15.

Olivia Wolfe as Laura and Joshua Donner as Waldo

Photo Credit: Michael Todd/Light & Day Photography

Originally a novel and 1944 black-and-white noir film, Laura was adapted for the stage by Vera Caspary and George Sklar, bringing with it all the mystery, elegance, and shadowy intrigue that made the film a classic. This is a story full of unexpected twists, where no one is quite what they seem. The haunting question at the center of it all: Who killed Laura Hunt?

Joanne Helms

Photo Credit: Michael Todd/Light & Day Photography

First-time director Joanne Helms proves she’s more than up to the task of wrangling a tight, suspense-filled script, guiding the cast through a stylish, gripping whodunit that keeps the audience guessing right up until the end. The cast leans fully into the noir tone, embracing the stylized drama, clipped dialogue, and moody tension that define the genre.

Vance Jones

Photo Credit: Michael Todd/Light & Day Photography

Vance Jones brings a brooding intensity to Detective Mark McPherson, the world-weary investigator trying to piece together a case that gets murkier with every new clue. Jones plays McPherson with expert confidence who grows more and more intimately fascinated with Laura. His chemistry with the rest of the ensemble, especially in interrogative scenes, keeps the story moving with a steady undercurrent of suspense. It's a performance that feels right out of a vintage film reel yet grounded enough to feel strikingly real.

Olivia Wolfe

Photo Credit: Michael Todd/Light & Day Photography

Olivia Wolfe gives Laura just the right mix of grace and enigma to keep you wondering why everyone is so drawn to her. She glides through the story with an elegance that feels timeless, embodying the kind of woman who leaves an imprint long after she’s exited the room. Wolfe’s portrayal is equal parts poised and mysterious, and she never overplays her hand, allowing subtle glances and measured silences to speak volumes. It’s a beautifully restrained performance that deepens the mystery rather than solving it.

Joshua Donner

Photo Credit: Michael Todd/Light & Day Photography

My starry-heart eyes go to Joshua Donner and his fabulous exit at the end. Though I will not give the story away, Donner is perfectly cast as the acerbic and possessive Waldo Lydecker, delivering his lines with biting precision. He embodies the role with delicious theatrical flair: equal parts elegance, ego, and menace. From his very first entrance, Donner commands attention with a cool superiority, lacing every word with disdain and dry wit. His posture, vocal tone, and sharp timing make Waldo feel like someone who’s always the smartest (and most dangerous) person in the room. You don’t want to like Waldo. Afterall, he’s manipulative, arrogant, and clearly used to getting his way, but Donner plays him with such conviction and charisma that you can’t help but hang on his every word.

Michael Reich

Photo Credit: Michael Todd/Light & Day Photography

Then there is Michael Reich’s smooth, charismatic Shelby Carpenter, who keeps the audience on edge with every gentlemanly smile and veiled motive. Reich brings an effortless Southern charm to the role as he floats through scenes with a casual confidence that puts everyone at ease, until they suspect him. His chemistry with both Laura and the rest of the cast keeps the tension taut, making every interaction feel like a potential clue in the unfolding mystery.

Photo Credit: Michael Todd/Light & Day Photography

Director Helms had a striking vision for the production’s aesthetic. Drawing inspiration from the film’s origins, she and her creative team bathed the stage in stunning silver tones, giving the entire set the illusion of a black-and-white movie come to life. The effect is absolutely beautiful. Every prop, costume, and lighting choice supports the illusion, transporting audiences back to a smoky, glamorous 1940s world full of secrets. Helms wishes to extend a special thanks to Tink Albright of Albright Farms for her generous sponsorship, helping make this stylish production possible.

If you’re a fan of classic film noir, moody atmosphere, and a gripping whodunit, Laura offers a night of mysterious thrills and compelling performances that make the trip to Mountain Home well worth it.

For tickets and more information, visit www.twinlakesplayhouse.org or call (870) 424-0444.

Sullivan Dye

Photo Credit: Michael Todd/Light & Day Photography

CAST

Vance Jones – Mark McPherson

Olivia Wolfe – A Girl

Joshua Donner – Waldo Lydecker

Michael Reich – Shelby Carpenter

Sullivan Dye – Danny Dorgan

Dianne Pankau

Photo Credit: Michael Todd/Light & Day Photography

Dianne Pankau – Mrs. Dorgan/Mentor Director

Trey Wentworth – Olsen

Joanne Helms – Bessie Clary/Director

Trey Wentworth

Photo Credit: Michael Todd/Light & Day Photography

CREATIVE TEAM

Director – Joanne Helms

Assistant Director – Ronna Fulton

Mentor Director – Dianne Pankau

Stage Manager – Angie Lindberg

Stage Crew – Josselyn Obregon & Trey Wentworth

Sound and Lights – Jeff Pyzocha & Joanne Helms

Set Building and Dressing – Stan Helms, Vance Jones, Shannon Igans, Anne Johnson, Neal Wheeler, Rick Pankau, and Josselyn Obregon

Reader Reviews