KIMBERLY AKIMBO, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, and More Set For Walton Arts Center's 2025-26 Season

Walton Arts Center has announced the 2025/26 P&G Broadway Series, which includes six main productions as well as five bonus Broadway productions! The season will kick off with A Beautiful Noise in October, and will continue with Kimberly Akimbo, Water For Elephants, Some Like It Hot, and more.

Six-show packages start at just $351, and bonus deals are included with your subscription. Subscription packages are offered Tuesday through Saturday evenings and Thursday, Saturday and Sunday matinees. Choose the day of the week that works best for you! Prices vary depending on the performance and seat location selected. Learn more here.

P&G Broadway Series:

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Oct. 14-19, 2025

Kimberly Akimbo, Dec. 9-14, 2025

Water for Elephants, Feb. 24-March 1, 2026

Some Like it Hot, March 17-22, 2026

MAMMA MIA!, April 21-26, 2026

& JULIET, May 26-31, 2026

Broadway Bonus:

CLUE, Nov. 7-9, 2025

Mrs. Doubtfire, Dec. 19-21, 2025

The Music Man, Jan. 16-18, 2026

Disney’s Beauty and The Beast, Feb. 3-8, 2026

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, July 8-12, 2026

Comments