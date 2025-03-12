KIMBERLY AKIMBO, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, and More Set For Walton Arts Center's 2025-26 Season

The lineup also includes A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, & Juliet, and more.
Walton Arts Center has announced the 2025/26 P&G Broadway Series, which includes six main productions as well as five bonus Broadway productions! The season will kick off with A Beautiful Noise in October, and will continue with Kimberly Akimbo, Water For Elephants, Some Like It Hot, and more.
Six-show packages start at just $351, and bonus deals are included with your subscription. Subscription packages are offered Tuesday through Saturday evenings and Thursday, Saturday and Sunday matinees. Choose the day of the week that works best for you! Prices vary depending on the performance and seat location selected. Learn more here.
A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, Oct. 14-19, 2025
Kimberly Akimbo, Dec. 9-14, 2025
Water for Elephants, Feb. 24-March 1, 2026
Some Like it Hot, March 17-22, 2026
MAMMA MIA!, April 21-26, 2026
& JULIET, May 26-31, 2026
CLUE, Nov. 7-9, 2025
Mrs. Doubtfire, Dec. 19-21, 2025
The Music Man, Jan. 16-18, 2026
Disney’s Beauty and The Beast, Feb. 3-8, 2026
Moulin Rouge! The Musical, July 8-12, 2026
