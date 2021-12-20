Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; Argenta's STEEL MAGNOLIAS Leads Best Play!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Arkansas:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Allison Stodola Wilson - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 44%

Olivia Stephens - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 22%

Tana Cook - 9 TO 5 - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas - 2021 16%

Stephanie Ott - SEUSSICAL JR - 2021 10%

Mary Hill - TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD - Pocket Theater - 2021 7%

The Studio Theatre - DOING ON - 2021 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shelly Hall - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 51%

Samantha Key - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 15%

Riley Posey - SUESSICAL JR. - Greenwood High School - 2021 12%

Mary Magdelin - TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD - Pocket Theater - 2021 10%

Anthony McBride - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Studio Theatre - 2021 10%

Mary Ruth Stewart - THE TEMPEST - Firebrand Theatre Co - 2021 3%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Vincent Insalaco - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 40%

Justin Pike - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 27%

Lindsey Collins & Joel Anderson - 9 TO 5 - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas - 2021 17%

Tim Peerbolte - SUESSICAL JR. - Greenwood High School - 2021 10%

Mark A. Burbank - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Studio Theatre - 2021 7%

Best Direction Of A Play

Heather Norris - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 43%

Tim Peerbolt - OUR TOWN - Greenwood musical theater - 2021 15%

Mary Hill - TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD - Pocket Theater - 2021 13%

Kevin Day - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pocket Community Theatre - 2021 10%

Steve H. Broadnax III - MARIE & ROSETTA - Arkansas Repertory Theatre - 2021 9%

Nathan Adam Sullivan - THE TEMPEST - Firebrand Theatre Co - 2021 6%

Ari Edelson - PRIMATING - Arkansas Repertory Theatre - 2021 3%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Warren McCullough - WAR OF THE WORLDS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 46%

Deandre Lewis - NLR BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE - North Little Rock High School - 2021 38%

Deandre Lewis - ALONE TOGETHER - North Little Rock High School - 2021 17%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dena Kimberling - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 38%

Justin Pike - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 25%

Tim Peerbolte - SUESSICAL JR. - Greenwood High School - 2021 11%

Joey Dipette - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Studio Theatre - 2021 10%

Thomas Griffen - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Pocket Theater - 2021 9%

Dena Kimberling - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - 2021 8%

Best Musical

PIPPIN - Argenta - 2021 41%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 27%

9 TO 5 - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas - 2021 16%

SUESSICAL JR. - Greenwood High School - 2021 9%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Studio Theatre - 2021 6%

Best Performer In A Musical

Frederick Webb, Jr. - PIPPIN - Argental Community Theater - 2021 35%

Tiffany Lowery - 9 TO 5 - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas - 2021 12%

Caelon Colbert - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 11%

Amaya Hardin - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Studio Theatre - 2021 10%

Noah Warford - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 9%

Ethan Patterson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 6%

Carolyn Young - SEUSSICAL JR - Greenwood Musical Theatre - 2021 4%

Dariane LyJoi Mull - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Studio Theatre - 2021 3%

Zachary A. Myers - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Studio Theatre - 2021 2%

Sharayah Valerisse - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Studio Theatre - 2021 2%

Grant Huneycutt - SEUSSICAL JR - Greenwood Musical Theatre - 2021 2%

Reece McDaniel - BIG FISH - Young Actors Guild - 2021 1%

Kelsey Marie - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Studio Theatre - 2021 1%

John Pierce Hatfield - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Studio Theatre - 2021 1%

Kyla Oler - SEUSSICAL JR - Greenwood Musical Theatre - 2021 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Laura Grimes - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 15%

Kevin Day - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Pocket Theater - 2021 10%

Beth Ross - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - ACT - 2021 10%

I.J. Routen - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theatre - 2021 10%

Andrea Robinson - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - ACT - 2021 9%

Patti Airodi - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 8%

Brianna Belt - OUR TOWN - Greenwood Musical Theatre - 2021 8%

Georgeann Burbank - WHO'S HOLIDAY - The Studio Theatre - 2021 7%

Jason Moore - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pocket Community Theatre - 2021 5%

Grant Huneycutt - OUR TOWN - Greenwood Musical Theatre - 2021 5%

Patrice D. Williams - THE TEMPEST - Firebrand Theatre Co - 2021 4%

Paige Martin Reynolds - THE TEMPEST - Firebrand Theatre Co - 2021 4%

Irene Taylor - DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS - Rialto Theatre-Morrilton - 2021 3%

Blake Johnson - THE TEMPEST - Firebrand Theatre Co - 2021 2%

James Mainard O'Connell - THE TEMPEST - Firebrand Theatre Co - 2021 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Caelon Colbert - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 67%

Grace Pitts - NLR BROADWAY MUSICAL REVUE - North Little Rock High School - 2021 19%

Emily Bell - NLR BROADWAY MUSICAL REVIEW - North Little Rock High School - 2021 13%

Best Play

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 42%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Pocket Theater - 2021 17%

OUR TOWN - Greenwood High School - 2021 11%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pocket Community Theatre - 2021 7%

MARIE & ROSETTA - Arkansas Repertory Theater - 2021 7%

THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) - The Weekend Theater - 2021 7%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - The Weekend Theater - 2021 4%

THE TEMPEST - Firebrand Theatre Co - 2021 4%

PRIMATING - Arkansas Repertory Theater - 2021 2%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 38%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 23%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 12%

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Pocket Theater - 2021 11%

SEUSSICAL JR. - Greenwood PAC - 2021 6%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - The Studio Theatre - 2021 5%

BIG FISH - Young Actors Guild - 2021 3%

THE TEMPEST - Firebrand Theatre Co - 2021 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sara Cooke - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 35%

Lauren Lusk - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 30%

James and Heather Norris - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - ACT - 2021 12%

Tim Peerbolte - OUR TOWN - Greenwood High School - 2021 10%

Tami Kendal - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Pocket Theater - 2021 6%

Tami Kendall - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pocket Community Theatre - 2021 5%

Nathan Adam Sullivan - THE TEMPEST - Firebrand Theatre Co - 2021 2%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nathan Abshire - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 50%

Nathan Abshire - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 14%

Patrick Shownes - SUESSICAL JR. - Greenwood High School - 2021 14%

Abigale Fryer - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - The pocket theater - 2021 11%

Michael Heavner - PRIMATING - Arkansas Repertory Theatre - 2021 6%

Nathan Adam Sullivan and Simon Marotte - THE TEMPEST - Firebrand Theatre Co - 2021 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ashley Thompson - 9 TO 5 - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas - 2021 16%

Sharayah Valerisse - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 11%

Caroline Perry - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theatre - 2021 11%

Mark A. Burbank - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre - 2021 9%

Jay Clark - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 9%

Allison Stodola-Wilson - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 9%

Valerie Arnold - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theatre - 2021 7%

Brandon Nichols - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 7%

Brianna Belt - SEUSSICAL JR - Greenwood PAC - 2021 7%

Kayren Baker - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 5%

Jessica Lauren Mylonas - PIPPIN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 4%

Cory Olson - PIPPIN - Argenta Commuity Theatre - 2021 3%

Jenna Hooper - SEUSSICAL JR - Greenwood Musical Theatre - 2021 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kayren Baker - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Argenta Community Theaty - 2021 42%

Brianna Belt - OUR TOWN - Greenwood Musical Theatre - 2021 11%

Braxton O. Johnson - THE TEMPEST - Firebrand Theatre Co - 2021 9%

Hampton Crain - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - The Pocket Community Theatre - 2021 9%

Justin Breland - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pocket Community Theatre - 2021 6%

Garrett Brenneman - TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD - Pocket Theater - 2021 5%

Jenna Hooper - OUR TOWN - Greenwood PAC - 2021 5%

Christi Day - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pocket Community Theatre - 2021 4%

Corrie E. Green - THE TEMPEST - Firebrand Theatre Co - 2021 4%

Dan Breshears - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - The Pocket Community Theatre - 2021 3%

Hope Drake - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - The Pocket Community Theatre - 2021 3%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Arkansas Repertory Theater - 2021 54%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 31%

ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - The Weekend Theater - 2021 15%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

CLUE - The Studio Theatre - 2021 43%

OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theater - 2021 33%

MACBETH - The Studio Theatre - 2021 24%