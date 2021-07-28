BroadwayWorld Seeks Contributors In Arkansas

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jul. 28, 2021  
BroadwayWorld is seeking passionate members of the Arkansas theater community and theatergoers to join our team of theatre enthusiasts.

BroadwayWorld is always seeking writers to contribute feature coverage in our over 130 regional areas. As a member of our community, you will have the opportunity to review the shows of your choice, conduct interviews with local and touring talent, design features of your own choosing for publishing, and work/network with your local theater community and our global network of passionate enthusiasts!

All members of our community should have excellent writing skills and an interest in highlighting and supporting local theatre companies.

Benefits of joining our community include access to exclusive press seats to all of the shows you cover, feedback on your writing from industry professionals, networking opportunities both locally and nationally, and more.

