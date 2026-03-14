Review: GILBERT & SULLIVAN'S PIRATES OF PENZANCE at Wildwood Park For The Arts in Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It is no secret that Wildwood Park for the Arts is known for their musical prowess, but Pirates of Penzance blew us out of the water! Gilbert and Sullivan’s swashbuckling classic has sailed into Little Rock with a gusto of vocal brilliance. Running through March 15, this beloved operetta, directed by Bevan Keating, with Music Director Scott Whitfield, Choreographer Moriah Connerson, Fight Choreographer Xander Udochi, and Producer Bruce Rentz, delivers exactly what audiences hope for: sparkling comedy, lively staging, and truly phenomenal singing that fills the theatre with buoyant joy.

The story follows Frederic, a dutiful young man who has just completed his apprenticeship to a band of tender-hearted pirates, a mistake caused by his nurse mishearing “pilot” as “pirate.” Upon reaching what he believes is his 21st birthday, Frederic resolves to leave piracy behind and live as an honest citizen. He soon falls in love with Mabel, one of the many daughters of the hilariously overprotective Major-General Stanley. However, a shocking discovery about Frederic’s leap-year birthday binds him to the pirates for decades more, setting off a chain of comic misunderstandings, romantic complications, and delightfully absurd situations.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

From the opening notes, it is clear this production places vocal excellence front and center. Gilbert and Sullivan’s score is famously demanding, requiring lightning-fast diction, operatic range, and impeccable ensemble precision, and this cast rises to every challenge with confidence and flair. The sound is lush and thrilling, allowing the humor embedded in the music to land just as effectively as the punchlines in the dialogue. Whether in patter songs that zip by at breakneck speed or soaring lyrical passages, the performers maintain clarity and musicality that make the complex score feel effortless.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Collectively, the musicianship is astounding. I have seen many of these performers in a wide variety of productions over the years, yet this operetta reveals an entirely new level of their artistry. Voices that audiences may recognize from musical theatre or straight plays blossom here into full operatic power and refinement. This cast doesn’t just sing well; they sing with a caliber of technique, control, and tonal beauty that would be impressive on any stage, anywhere.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

I had no idea just how hilarious this show was. The production glides from one outrageous situation to the next with breathless momentum, piling absurdity upon absurdity in the most delightful way. Victorian propriety collides with pirate nonsense, sentimental romance bumps into razor-sharp satire, and the result is pure comedic gold. All the while, the performers sing like songbirds, effortlessly tossing off demanding vocal lines even as they execute intricate staging and rapid-fire humor.

Alexandra Rose Ong and Noah Warford

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Noah Warford as Frederic fully embraces the character’s sincere, youthful earnestness and wide-eyed inquisitiveness, making his moral dilemma both believable and endearing. His chemistry with Alexandra Rose Ong as Mabel Stanley is genuinely sweet, creating a romantic core that grounds the surrounding chaos. Ong’s vocal performance soars with crystalline clarity. Her sound is so polished and powerful that it would not feel out of place on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera, yet she delivers it with warmth and charm that make Mabel feel approachable rather than untouchable.

Kelly Ponder as Ruth

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Kelley Ponder’s Ruth is an absolute delight, particularly in the way she charts the character’s transformation from frumpy, well-meaning nursemaid to bold, swaggering pirate accomplice. The shift is played with delicious comic confidence, revealing layers of Ruth that are both ridiculous and strangely endearing. Ponder commits fully to the physicality and attitude, and that wonderfully expressive voice cuts through the ensemble with authority, proving she is far more than comic relief.

Eric Harrison as Samuel

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Timothy Tucker's Pirate King exudes swagger and a booming presence that commands attention the moment he steps onstage. His portrayal balances roguish bravado with a wink of humor, making the character both formidable and irresistibly entertaining. Vocally, he delivers with robust confidence, riding Gilbert and Sullivan’s sweeping lines with ease. Opposite him, Eric Harrison brings warmth and seasoned authority to Samuel, reprising a role he previously performed in Wildwood’s 2017 production. His familiarity with the character shows in the ease of his interactions and the grounded sincerity he lends to the pirate band.

Collectively, the ensemble is a constant source of joy. Their antics, expressive choreography, and — once again — glorious singing make it nearly impossible to decide where to focus your attention at any given moment. Every performer brings a distinct personality to their character, creating a stage picture that feels alive from ship to shore. Whether portraying swaggering pirates, prim daughters, or dutiful police officers, they commit wholeheartedly, impressing the audience and taking us all on a wonderful adventure.

Wildwood Park for the Arts clearly does not cut corners when it comes to set design, and with each production their technical ambition seems to grow. This time, the visual centerpiece is a massive pirate ship that quite literally takes center stage. The scale alone is impressive, immediately immersing the audience in the nautical world of the story. More than just a backdrop, the ship becomes an active playing space, allowing for dynamic staging that heightens both the comedy and the swashbuckling adventure.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

The musicians deserve special praise for bringing Gilbert and Sullivan’s intricate score to life with sparkle and precision. One number in particular drew a wave of recognition from the audience: the famously tongue-twisting “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major-General.” Delivered by the commanding Steven W. Jones as Major-General Stanley, the patter song is a tour de force of speed, articulation, and comic timing, and Jones handles it with impressive confidence. His performance balances musical accuracy with playful personality, earning delighted laughter and appreciative applause. We were thrilled to watch a performer conquer such a legendary challenge.

MUSICIANS

Scott Whitfield -- Conductor

Max Campbell -- Bass

Jacob Gatlin -- Clarinet

Rolf Groesbeck -- Keyboards

Mary Kay Woolly Young -- Oboe

Ethan Linder -- Trumpet

Barry McVinney -- Flute

Daniel Olah -- Percussion

Keating’s direction commits fully into the operetta’s absurdity while keeping the story accessible and charming. Rather than treating the piece as a museum relic, this production embraces its silliness, allowing the performers’ personalities to shine through while honoring the Victorian roots of the work.

Photo Credit: Matthew Sewell Photography

Wildwood Park for the Arts continues to demonstrate its ability to mount ambitious, high-quality productions that showcase the depth of talent in Central Arkansas. The Pirates of Penzance is not only a treat for Gilbert and Sullivan aficionados but also an excellent introduction for newcomers to the genre. I laughed until I had tears! But don't take my word for it. Go experience this exhibition of musical artistry for yourselves. For more information and tickets, visit their website at www.wildwoodpark.org.

Now not only does Wildwood champion the musical arts, they also open up their lobby to local artists. On display is artwork from the delightful Tracy Rivers of Angel Fish Decorative and Tracy Rivers Artistry, who seem to fit right in with my friends at Wildwood. When I say that I am in awe of the work she does, I mean that with my whole heart. Every piece pulls you in as your eyes feast on the details and colors of her masterpieces. There is no doubt she puts not only her personality but her whole heart into her creations. Pictures do not do her work justice. You need to check it out yourselves, and then take some home with you. You can visit The Gallery at Tracy Rivers Artistry at 11522 Kanis Road in Little Rock or check out her work online at tracyriversartistry.com.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Arkansas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...