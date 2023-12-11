BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; RENT, YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU, Argenta Community Theater & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Angela Bloodworth-Collier, Bob Bidewell, & Caelon Colbert - CAST PARTY CABARET - The Studio Theatre 34%

Ben Grimes - DEATH OF KINGS - The Joint - Potluck & Poison Ivy 14%

Taijee - TAIJEE'S HELLO AGAIN: BENEFIT CONCERT - Arkansas Public Theatre 12%

Kenzie Burks - CABARET FOR A CAUSE-LISOWE’S LIGHTS - The Studio Theatre 9%

Taijee's Hello Again: Benefit Concert - TAIJEE'S HELLO AGAIN: BENEFIT CONCERT - The Studio Theatre 7%

Seth Nuss - CABARET FOR A CAUSE-LISOWE’S LIGHTS - The Studio Theatre 7%

Kristen Phantazia Smith - CAST PARTY CABARET - The Studio Theatre 6%

Jake Coffman - CABARET FOR A CAUSE-LISOWE’S LIGHTS - The Studio Theatre 5%

Lucas Bacus - CABARET FOR A CAUSE-LISOWE’S LIGHTS - The Studio Theatre 3%

Madisyn Sallas - CABARET FOR A CAUSE-LISOWE’S LIGHTS - The Studio Theatre 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Moriah Patterson - CABARET - The Studio Theatre 11%

Allison Stodola Wilson & Brian Earles - RENT - Argenta Community Theater 9%

Caelon Colbert - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Studio Theatre 6%

Allison Stodola Wilson - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 6%

Katherine Greer - SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Reagan Hammonds - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - The Weekend Theatre 5%

Brian Earles - RENT - Argenta Community Theater 5%

Samantha White & Anslee Clay - 13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 4%

Bethany Gere - ROCK OF AGES - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 4%

Case Dillard & Allison Stodola-Wilson - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Argenta Community Theater 4%

Moriah Patterson - MATILDA - Wildwood Park of the Arts 4%

Moriah Patterson - OLIVER! - Wildwood Park of the Arts 3%

Reagan Hammonds - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Royal Theatre 3%

Kenzie Burks - BRIGHT STAR - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Moriah Patterson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 3%

Heather Bankhead - ROCK OF AGES - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Lilly liym - FOREVER PLAID - Pocket Theatre 2%

Brian Earles - CINDERELLA - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Moriah Patterson - THE PRODUCERS - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Karen Appleget - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Grant county community theater 2%

Noah Warford - BRIGHT STAR - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Skyler Jay - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Moriah Patterson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 1%

Gustavo Zajac - GUYS AND DOLLS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

Keiren Minter - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and Science center of southeast Arkansas 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony McBride - SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 14%

Alyson Courtney & Brooklyn Courtney-Moore - 13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 13%

Stacey Johnson - RENT - Argenta Community Theater 10%

Tig Kashala - THE COLOR PURPLE - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 7%

Shelly Hall - CINDERELLA - Argenta Community Theater 6%

Heather Burks - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 6%

Michelle Alverio - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 5%

Michelle Alverio - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Royal Theatre 5%

Pam Holcomb - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5%

Sully Ratke - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 5%

Shelly Hall - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Argenta Community Theater 4%

Lisa Childers/Kenneth Gaddie - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - The Weekend Theatre 4%

Anthony McBride - BRIGHT STAR - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 4%

Joel Anderson / Lindsey Collins - ROCK OF AGES - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Pam Holcomb - ROCK OF AGES - Arts and Science center of southeast Arkansas 2%

Pam Holcomb - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Anthony McBride - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Michelle Alverio - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Royal Theatre 1%

Jennifer McClory - SANCTUARY CITY - TheatreSquared 1%

Tig Kashala - SKELETON CREW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Lorrie West - INTO THE WOODS - Rialto Community Players 1%

Hailey Eakle - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Argenta Community Theater 0%

Anthony McBride - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 0%

Anthony McBride - AS YOU LIKE IT - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 0%



Best Dance Production

CABARET - The Studio Theatre 34%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 30%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Argenta Community Theater 15%

GUYS & DOLLS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 12%

WEST SIDE STORY - Foundation of Arts 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Brandon Box-Higdem - RENT - Argenta Community Theater 12%

Bob Bidewell - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 8%

Emma Crystal - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Delta Arts 8%

Mark Burbank - SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8%

Caelon Colbert - 13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 7%

Sheridan Posey - CABARET - The Studio Theatre 7%

Dakota Mansfield - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - The Weekend Theatre 6%

Joel Anderson / Lindsey Collins - ROCK OF AGES - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5%

Justin Pike - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 4%

X Freelon/Taijee - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Studio Theatre 3%

Bevan Keating - OLIVER! - Wildwood Park of the Arts 3%

Andy Hall - THE PRODUCERS - Argenta Community Theater 3%

Bethany Gere - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Moriah Patterson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 3%

Taijee - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Royal Theatre 2%

Bevan Keating - MATILDA - Wildwood Park for the Arts 2%

Christy day - FOREVER PLAID - Pocket Theatre 2%

Taijee - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Studio Theatre 2%

Mark Burbank - BRIGHT STAR - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Vincent Insalaco - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Argenta Community Theater 1%

Vincent Insalaco - CINDERELLA - Argenta Community Theater 1%

Taylor Bumann - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 1%

Elizabeth Reha - CHILDREN OF EDEN - The Weekend Theatre 1%

Don Bolinger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Murry's Dinner Plahouse 1%

Stephanie Klemons - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Satia Spencer - ONE NINTH - Argenta Community Theater 15%

Tony Clay - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Royal Theatre 13%

Kayla Earnest/ Keiren Minter/ Kourtlynn Brejai - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 8%

Laura Grimes - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Argenta Community Theater 8%

Vincent Insalaco - DOUBT - Argenta Community Theater 7%

DeAndre Lewis - SKELETON CREW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Kenneth Gaddie - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - The Weekend Theatre 4%

Amie White Galloway - MISERY - The Weekend Theatre 4%

Don Bolinger - SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 4%

Dakota Mansfield - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - The Weekend Theatre 3%

Esteban Arevalo Ibanez - SANCTUARY CITY - TheatreSquared 3%

Karen Appleget - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Grant county community theater 2%

Lindsey Collins - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Jonathan R. Hoover - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Melissa Rain Anderson - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - TheatreSquared 2%

Chad Bradford - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 2%

Robin De Rossitte - WAIT UNTIL DARK - The Weekend Theatre 2%

Mark Burbank - AS YOU LIKE IT - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Andrea McDaniel - VENUS IN FUR - The Weekend Theatre 2%

Tim Peerbolte - THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - Greenwood PAC 1%

Shelby-Allison Hibbs - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Martin Carty - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 1%

Christopher Willard - FULLY COMMITTED - Main Stage Creative Community Center - Lakefront Arts 1%

Koty Mansfield - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - The Weekend Theatre 1%

Karen Appleget - MURDER IN THE AIR - Grant county community theater 1%



Best Ensemble

RENT - Argenta Community Theater 11%

SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 11%

CABARET - The Studio Theatre 7%

13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 6%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 6%

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - The Weekend Theatre 5%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Red Curtain Theatre 4%

CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 3%

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Studio Theatre 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Argenta Community Theater 3%

THE PRODUCERS - Argenta Community Theater 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Grant county community theater 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Royal Theatre 2%

SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - The Weekend Theatre 2%

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Theatre Squared 2%

SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 2%

CINDERELLA - Argenta Community Theater 2%

AMERICAN IDIOT - The Royal Theatre 1%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 1%

LYSISTRATA - The Weekend Theatre 1%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Arkansas Public Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicole Randall - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 13%

Dena Kimberling - RENT - Argenta Community Theater 12%

Justin Pike - CABARET - The Studio Theatre 10%

Griffen Birdsong - SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 7%

Matthew Burns - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 6%

Dakota Mansfield & Mike Major - BAT BOY - The Weekend Theatre 5%

Antwon Staton - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - The Weekend Theatre 4%

Dena Kimberling - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 4%

Justin Pike - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Royal Theatre 4%

Dena Kimberling - OLIVER! - Wildwood Park of the Arts 4%

Lindsey Collins - ROCK OF AGES - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 4%

Kayla Earnest - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and Science Center of Southeast Arkansas 4%

Sid McGough - BRIGHT STAR - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Griffen Birdsong - 13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 3%

Dena Kimberling - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Argenta Community Theater 3%

Jeremy Barnes - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Grant county community theater 2%

Mike Majors - WAIT UNTIL DARK - The Weekend Theatre 2%

Lindsey Collins - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Jeremy Barnes - THE ADVENTURES OF SHERLOCK HOLMES - Grant county community theater 1%

Troy Jarrell - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood PAC 1%

Dena Kimberling - CINDERELLA - Argenta Community Theater 1%

Britni Padilla-Dumas - AS YOU LIKE IT - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Sid McGough - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Nita Mendoza - SANCTUARY CITY - TheatreSquared 1%

Christina Watanabe - CLYDES - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Christian Waldron - RENT - Argenta Community Theater 14%

Christian Waldron - SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 10%

Jeannie Cross - BAT BOY: THE MUSCIAL - The Weekend Theatre 8%

Bevan Keating & Scott Whitfield - OLIVER! - Wildwood Park of the Arts 8%

Bob Bidewell - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 8%

John Willis and Hunter Mabery - CABARET - The Studio Theatre 8%

Bethany Gere - ROCK OF AGES - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 7%

Christian Waldron - 13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 6%

Leann Jones - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 5%

Christian Waldron - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Studio Theatre 5%

Bob Bidewell - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Argenta Community Theater 5%

ASCDC - ROCK OF AGES - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Matthew D. Mentgen - HELLO DOLLY - The Royal Theatre 2%

Mark Burbank - BRIGHT STAR - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Julie Cheek - CINDERELLA - Argenta Community Theater 1%

Cordell Piggee - BLACK NATIVITY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Christian Waldron - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Royal Theatre 1%

Mark Burbank - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

Christian Waldron - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Studio Theatre 1%

Karen Murphy - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood PAC 1%



Best Musical

RENT - Argenta Community Theater 12%

CINDERELLA - Harding University Theatre 9%

SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 8%

ROCK OF AGES - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 7%

CABARET - The Studio Theatre 7%

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - The Weekend Theatre 6%

13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 6%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 5%

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Studio Theatre 4%

THE MUSIC MAN - Red Curtain Theatre 4%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Argenta Community Theater 3%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 3%

OLIVER! - Wildwood Park of the Arts 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

THE PRODUCERS - Argenta Community Theater 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Royal Theatre 2%

CINDERELLA - Argenta Community Theater 2%

AMERICAN IDIOT - The Royal Theatre 2%

MATILDA - Wildwood Park of the Arts 1%

FOREVER PLAID - Pocket Theatre 1%

NEXT TO NORMAL - The Studio Theatre 1%

BLACK NATIVITY - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

ONE NINTH - Argenta Community Theater 72%

MURDER IN THE AIR - Grant county community theater 21%

DEATH OF KINGS - The Joint - Potluck & Poison Ivy 6%



Best Performer In A Musical

Amaya Hardin - RENT - Argenta Community Theater 6%

Anthony James Gerard - CABARET - The Studio Theatre 6%

Jackson McGinnis - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Delta Arts 5%

Mia Williams - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Red Curtain Theatre 5%

Kylah Hood - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Centerstage Productions 5%

Luke Ferguson - BAT BOY - The Weekend Theatre 5%

Colin Carlton - 13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 4%

Taylor Bumann - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 4%

Jay Clark - THE PRODUCERS - Argenta Community Theater 3%

Michael Klucher - THE PRODUCERS - Argenta Community Theater 3%

Ruthie Elliot - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Delta Arts 3%

Kenzie Burks - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Isabella Nguyen - 13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 2%

Maegan Hickerson - ROCK OF AGES - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Jaydon Clark - OLIVER! - Wildwood Park of the Arts 2%

Monica Clark-Robinson - SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

Miki Gaynor - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Studio Theatre 2%

Kristen Phantazia Smith - CINDERELLA - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Blythe Keating - OLIVER! - Wildwood Park of the Arts 2%

Caelon Colbert - RENT - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Emily Burris - ROCK OF AGES - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Moriah Patterson - CABARET - The Studio Theatre 2%

Anslee Clay - RENT - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Taijee - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Studio Theatre 1%

Angela Morgan Whitehead - BRIGHT STAR - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Evanee Dokes - ONE NINTH - Argenta Community Theater 9%

Mary Margaret Fish - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 8%

Harper Keith - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Royal Theatre 6%

Marisa Lytle - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

Karen Clark - DOUBT - Argenta Community Theater 5%

Dakota Mansfield - FULLY COMMITTED - Main Stage Creative Community Center - Lakefront Arts 4%

Reilly Heffer - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Taijee - WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT - Lightswitch Theatre Company 3%

Miki Gaynor - SKELETON CREW - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 3%

Kaleb Hughes - MURDER IN THE AIR - Grant county community theater 3%

Angela Bloodworth Collier - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Zoey Newcomb - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Grant county community theater 2%

Brooke Carter-Wallace - SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 2%

Brandt Lunsford - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and science center of southeast Arkansas 2%

Amie White Galloway - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - The Weekend Theatre 2%

Tyler Mann - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Studio Theatre 2%

Greg Fallon - DOUBT - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Ana Miramontes - SANCTUARY CITY - TheatreSquared 2%

Shaina Tippitt - VENUS IN FUR - The Weekend Theatre 2%

Jessica Mylonas - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Stacy Breshears - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Pocket Theatre 2%

Kristen Phantazia Smith - DOUBT - Argenta Community Theater 1%

Alex Johnston - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Grant county community theater 1%

Verda Davenport-Booher - DOUBT - Argenta Community Theater 1%

Tim Cooper - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 1%



Best Play

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 14%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Royal Theatre 9%

CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 7%

DOUBT - Argenta Community Theater 7%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 7%

CRIMES OF THE HEART - Argenta Community Theater 6%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 6%

DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - TheatreSquared 4%

SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - The Weekend Theatre 4%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 3%

SKELETON CREW - Actor's Theatre of Little Rock 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

MURDER IN THE AIR - Grant county community theater 3%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - The Weekend Theatre 3%

CLYDE'S - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%

FULLY COMMITTED - Main Stage Creative Community Center - Lakefront Arts 2%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Pocket Theatre 2%

VENUS IN FUR - The Weekend Theatre 2%

LYSISTRATA - The Weekend Theatre 2%

WHITE RABBIT, RED RABBIT - Lightswitch Theatre Company 2%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - The Weekend Theatre 1%

THE SKELETON CREW - Actor's Theatre of Little Rock 1%

BOEING-BOEING - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Klucher - RENT - Argenta Community Theater 14%

Nicole Randall - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 13%

Drew Posey - CABARET - The Studio Theatre 10%

Mark Burbank - SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 10%

Sara Cook - RENT - Argenta Community Theater 6%

Matthew Burns / Greg Blacklaw - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 6%

Drew Posey - 13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 4%

Anna Newcomb - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Grant county community theater 4%

Justin Pike - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Royal Theatre 4%

Kenneth Gaddie/Alan Malcolm - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - The Weekend Theatre 4%

Skylar Mathias - BAT BOY - The Weekend Theatre 3%

Justin Pike - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - The Studio Theatre 3%

Jeff & Lindsey Collins/J. Tyler Lewis - ROCK OF AGES - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Crystal Jennings - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and science center of southeast Arkansas 3%

Shelli Goldthorpe - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Royal Theatre 2%

Robin De Rossitte and Alan Malcolm - WAIT UNTIL DARK - The Weekend Theatre 2%

Kayla Earnest - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Dariane LyJoi Mull - NEXT TO NORMAL - The Studio Theatre 1%

Lindsey Collins - ROCK OF AGES - Arts and Science center of southeast Arkansas 1%

Danny Grace - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Argenta Community Theater 1%

Ben Kramer - LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

Tim Peerbolte - THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - Greenwood PAC 1%

Tim Peerbolte - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood PAC 1%

Bethany Gere - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 1%

Jean Kim - CLYDE'S - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 0%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Greg Warner - CABARET - The Studio Theatre 44%

Michael Beverly - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - The Weekend Theatre 15%

Lindsey Collins/Chris Moore - ROCK OF AGES - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 8%

Jeremy Barnes - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Grant county community theater 8%

Kayla Earnest - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 8%

Keylan Alderson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 7%

Cricket Myers - SANCTUARY CITY - TheatreSquared 3%

Lindsey Collins - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Patrick Shownes - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood PAC 2%

Patrick Shownes - THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON - Greenwood PAC 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

LaDarius Jamerson - RENT - Argenta Community Theater 6%

Caelon Colbert - SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Fernanda Posadas - SWEENEY TODD - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 5%

Annslee Clay - RENT - Argenta Community Theater 4%

Tyler Mann - BAT BOY - The Weekend Theatre 4%

Bob Bidewell - CABARET - The Studio Theatre 4%

Michael Klucher - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 4%

Moriah Patterson - OLIVER! - Wildwood Park of the Arts 3%

Taylor Huff - BAT BOY - The Weekend Theatre 3%

Jay Clark - GUYS & DOLLS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 3%

Carson Horton - CABARET - The Studio Theatre 3%

Emily Burris - ROCK OF AGES - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Lindsey Collins - ROCK OF AGES - Arts and Science center of southeast Arkansas 2%

Isabella Nguyen - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Ana Brandon - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Ben Barham - OLIVER! - Wildwood Park of the Art 2%

Sascha Bass - 13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 2%

Taylor Bumann - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 2%

Greg Campbell - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - The Royal Theatre 2%

Kenzie Burks - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Royal Theatre 2%

Drew Posey - CABARET - The Studio Theatre 2%

Caelon Colbert - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 2%

Anthony McBride - BRIGHT STAR - Actors Theatre of Little Rock 2%

J. Kirt Thomas - LITTLE WOMEN - The Royal Theatre 2%

Jamie Partain - BAT BOY - The Weekend Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cassie Renee Bennett - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 16%

Miki Gaynor - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - The Weekend Theatre 7%

Megan Major - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - The Weekend Theatre 7%

Thomas Williams - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Argenta Community Theater 5%

Laura Landfair - CRIMES OF THE HEART - Argenta Community Theater 5%

Kaleb Hughes - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and science center of southeast Arkansas 4%

Tom Cooper - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 4%

Quinn Gasaway - SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 4%

Natalie Canerday - SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 4%

Tracy Sutherland - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Arts and Science center of southeast Arkansas 4%

Zoey Newcomb - MURDER IN THE AIR - Grant county community theater 4%

Almanya Narula - DIAL 'M' FOR MURDER - Theatre Squared 3%

Nima Rakhshanifar - SANCTUARY CITY - TheatreSquared 3%

Alex Johnston - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Grant county community theater 3%

Kayla Earnest - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Scott Doss - LYSISTRATA - The Weekend Theatre 2%

Ella and Gus Parsons - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Grant county community theater 2%

Violet Myers - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Crystal and Lily Jennings - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and science center of southeast Arkansas 2%

Emily Scarborough - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and science center of southeast Arkansas 2%

Chastity Sherrell Thomas - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - The Weekend Theatre 2%

Rory Lake - CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Kristy Hutchinson - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - The Weekend Theatre 2%

Bruno Muskaj - WAIT UNTIL DARK - The Weekend Theatre 2%

Sarah Guinee - SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS - The Weekend Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

13: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 18%

CHARLOTTE’S WEB - Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 16%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 13%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Royal Theatre 9%

CINDERELLA - Argenta Community Theater 8%

OLIVER! - Wildwood Park of the Arts 8%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 5%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - The Royal Theatre 4%

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Children's Theatre 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Grant county community theater 4%

YOUNG PLAYERS - The Royal Theatre 4%

GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Royal Theatre 3%

FINDING NEMO - The Studio Theatre 3%

THE JUNGLE BOOK KIDS - Greenwood Fine Arts Academy 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Argenta Community Theater 15%

Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 12%

The Studio Theatre 10%

Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 7%

Actors Theatre of Little Rock 7%

The Weekend Theatre 7%

The Royal Theatre 7%

Delta Arts 6%

Arkansas Repertory Theatre 5%

Wildwood Park of the Arts 5%

Red Curtain Theatre 4%

Murry's Dinner Playhouse 4%

Center Stage Productions Kids 3%

TheatreSquared 3%

Pocket Theatre 2%

Act II Performing Arts 2%

Arkansas Public Theatre 1%

Foundation of Arts 1%

Lightswitch Theatre Company 0%

King Opera House 0%

Greenwood PAC 0%

Greenwood Fine Arts Academy 0%

Rialto Community Players 0%

Alma SKOKOS theater 0

