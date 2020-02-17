ANN Begins This Week At TheatreSquared

TheatreSquared continues its grand opening season with Holland Taylor's Ann, a fast-paced, take-no-prisoners, hilarious new play inspired by the colorful and complex former Texas Governor Ann Richards.

This one-woman play is a revealing look at the woman whose personality was even bigger than the state from which she hailed, and will be staged in TheatreSquared's most intimate new space. Written by Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) and starring powerhouse, Houston-based performer Sally Edmundson, TheatreSquared's new production has already sold out its first two weeks and will be extended through March 29.

"Ann Richards would still be ahead of her time today," said Robert Ford, Artistic Director. "The New York Times called the show, 'fiery, funny, salty and brash'. They may as well have been describing Ann herself. No one led with quite as much charisma and sheer personality, and it makes for a compelling-and hilarious-night at the theatre."

Ann begins February 19, and due to demand, will extend an additional full week through March 29th at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. Tickets are now on sale from $17-$58 at (479) 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Cast & Creative Team

TheatreSquared's production stars Texas-based actress Sally Edmundson, who The Houston Press called "an acting icon." Edmundson brings a wealth of experience with the former governor to the stage, with her former performances as Richards called "superlative" (Houstonia Magazine) and "magnetic" (Houston Chronicle).

The creative team for Ann is led by director Kim McKean, and includes Ashleigh Burns, scenic and projection design; Jennifer McClory, costume design; Megan Reilly, lighting and projection design, and Samm Clapp, sound design.

Single tickets range from $17-$58. Tickets are available at (479) 777-7477 or online at theatre2.org.

Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $5 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations.





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You