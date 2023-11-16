Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Photos: Inside Katy Perry's Final Las Vegas Residency Show; New Music Confirmed For 2024 Photo 3 Photos: Inside Katy Perry's Final Las Vegas Residency Show
Legendary R&B Group New Edition to Launch Residency Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Ve Photo 4 Legendary R&B Group New Edition to Launch Residency Debut At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



RELATED STORIES

1
Las Vegas Natural History Museum Opens New International Wildlife Gallery, BIOMES BEYOND B Photo
Las Vegas Natural History Museum Opens New International Wildlife Gallery, BIOMES BEYOND BORDERS

Discover the new International Wildlife Gallery, Biomes Beyond Borders, at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum. Explore diverse ecosystems and learn about the importance of conservation.

2
Feature: BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL TO MAKE U.S. DEBUT IN LAS VEGAS Photo
Feature: BROADWAY GOES HOLLYWOOD MUSICAL TO MAKE U.S. DEBUT IN LAS VEGAS

The excitement continues in Historic Commercial Center District World Village when a new musical will make its United States debut, opening a new show lounge. Broadway Goes Hollywood will open Pompey Entertainment’s new showroom and restaurant, The Composers Room, on Nov. 21.

3
Las Vegas Sphere to Display Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Content Photo
Las Vegas Sphere to Display Formula 1 Grand Prix Race Content

Custom Grand Prix™ content created exclusively by Sphere Studios will be displayed on Sphere’s fully programmable LED exterior – the Exosphere – in celebration of Las Vegas’ inaugural race weekend. The Exosphere is the world’s largest LED screen and a landmark recognized around the world for its dynamic visuals and captivating content.

4
BWW Q&A: Mark Shunock of Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary at Company: The Space LV; Pr Photo
BWW Q&A: Mark Shunock of Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary at Company: The Space LV; Production: Mondays Dark; Venue for Event: Palms Casino Resort

Celebrating 10 amazing years of giving back and over $1.8 million raised for the Vegas community, Mondays Dark is throwing a year-end, anniversary spectacular. The popular grassroots charitable movement raises much-needed funding for Las Vegas’ local nonprofit organizations.

From This Author - BWW Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa/St. Petersburg AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Tampa/St. Petersburg Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

Videos

Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Las Vegas SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (1/02-1/07)
Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary in Las Vegas Mondays Dark 10-Year Anniversary
Palms Casino Resort (12/11-12/11)
Pride and Prejudice in Las Vegas Pride and Prejudice
Judy Bayley Theatre (4/26-5/05)
Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production in Las Vegas Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
Eggs in Las Vegas Eggs
Open-Door Playhouse (10/17-11/17)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
Funny Girl in Las Vegas Funny Girl
Smith Center For Performing Arts (3/26-3/31)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You