Voctave Will Perform at the UNLV Performing Arts Center in March

The performance is on Friday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

The UNLV Performing Arts Center (UNLV PAC) is pleased to welcome Voctave, an 11-member a cappella group, to the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on Friday, Mar. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The Las Vegas Men’s Chorus, a UNLV Performing Arts Center partner, will be the opening act.

With more than 160 million social media views on their performance videos to date, Voctave was formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray. The group showcases voices from a wealth of diverse musical backgrounds and experiences, such as contemporary Christian music, musical theater, barbershop, pop and choral music. 

The powerful voices making up Voctave include producer and arranger Jamey Ray, along with (alphabetically) E.J. Cardona, Tiffany Coburn, Ashley Espinoza, Karl Hudson, Chrystal Johnson, Kate Lott, Drew Ochoa, Aaron Stratton, Kurt von Schmittou and Sarah Whittemore. 

The group has recorded and performed songs from ten albums across the globe, featuring hit recordings “Somewhere There’s Music,” “Goodnight, My Someone,” “The Corner of Broadway and Main Street,” as well as timeless holiday albums such as “It Feels Like Christmas” and “The Spirit of the Season.” Many of their singles are regularly played, with their “Disney Love Melody” having received more than 16.5 million streams on Spotify.

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $20-$60, with discounts available. Tickets may be purchased by telephone at 702-895-ARTS (2787), online at Click Here or at the UNLV PAC box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

When purchasing a ticket, consider donating to UNLV PAC to provide local students the opportunity to work with all the outstanding artists.




