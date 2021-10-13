Virgin Valley Theater Group Presents DRAMA AT THE DINER

The Virgin Valley Theater Group (VVTG) debuted "Drama at the Diner, or How the Rebel Found His Cause" on October 8. The production will run throughout the month of October.

The original melodrama was written by Susan Kjellsen and Nancy Arnold.

Performances will run through October 23. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Learn more at https://www.vvtgnv.com/.

The Virgin Valley Theater Group are a dedicated and talented team of volunteers who manage the Mesquite Community Theatre and produce a minimum of three major stage plays each year.