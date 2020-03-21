Vegas Performers Will Take Part in Online Telethon

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, a telethon will be held at The Space to benefit Vegas performers out of work due to the health crisis.

The telethon will be broadcast live, without a studio audience. Venue proprietor Mark Shunock will live stream the seven-hour, all-star benefit show to support Vegas entertainers.

The performance is expected to take place during the last week of April or early May.

The event will take place from 5pm to midnight, and will support the Mondays Dark Performer Fund.

The link to the livestream will post to TheSpaceLV.com and MondaysDark.com websites,

Read more on the Las Vegas Review-Journal.





