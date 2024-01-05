The World Famous Comedy Cellar Announces January 2024 Lineup At Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

The world-famous Comedy Cellar has announced the January 2024 lineup for its first West Coast location, an exact replica of its New York club, at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Known for its distinctive “showcase format,” featuring television-headliner comedians performing their best 15-20 minute sets, the renowned comedy club brings the unique vibe from the legendary, underground Greenwich Village club, including the iconic brick wall, stained glass and low-ceiling design.



Comedy Cellar performances are held nightly at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 or $42 plus applicable taxes and fees. Limited tickets are available for $22 plus applicable taxes and fees using the code CCVEGAS. All tickets can be purchased online at riolasvegas.com/shows/comedy-cellar or ticketmaster.com, by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469, or in-person at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office.



UPCOMING SHOWS:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5 THROUGH SUNDAY, JANUARY 7 (SHOWCASE):

Aristotle Athari, Jackie Fabulous, Jeff Leach, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Aristotle Athari (“Saturday Night Live,” “Hacks,” “Silicon Valley,” “JFL New Faces,” “Goatface”), Jackie Fabulous (“The Tonight Show,” “America's Got Talent,” “Last Comic Standing”), Jeff Leach (“BBC Comedy,” “Britain's Funniest Comedy Characters,” “London Town & The Smoke,” host of “Savage Snowflake Podcast” and “The End of the World Show,” voice actor “Total War: Warhammer,” “Smite” and “Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock”), Tom Rhodes (“Dave Attell's Comedy Underground,” “Dave Attell's Insomniac Amsterdam,” Comedy Central's “@ Midnight,” two Comedy Central half-hour specials, one-hour Netflix special), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, JANUARY 8 (SHOWCASE):

Kendall Ward, Dustin Ybarra, Monique Marvez, Des Bishop, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Kendall Ward (Comedy Central, Kevin Hart's Hart of The City, BET's Comic View, Las Comic Standing), Dustin Ybarra (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, recurring role on FOX's Gotham, NBC's The Player), Monique Marvez (Comedy Central, HBO), Des Bishop (HBO's “A Comic's Climb,” “The Today Show,” “Des Bishop Work Experience,” RTE (Ireland), Best of Edinburgh Fringe BBC (UK), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



TUESDAY, JANUARY 9 THOUGH WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10 (SHOWCASE):

Kendall Ward, Dustin Ybarra, Monique Marvez, Des Bishop, Michel Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Kendall Ward (Comedy Central, Kevin Hart's “Hart of The City,” BET's “Comic View,” “Last Comic Standing”), Dustin Ybarra (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” recurring role on FOX's “Gotham,” NBC's “The Player”), Monique Marvez (Comedy Central, HBO), Des Bishop (HBO's “A Comic's Climb,” “The Today Show,” “Des Bishop Work Experience,” RTE (Ireland), Best of Edinburgh Fringe BBC (UK), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



THURSDAY, JANUARY 11 THROUGH SUNDAY, JANUARY 14 (SHOWCASE):

Kendall Ward, Dustin Ybarra, Monique Marvez, Des Bishop, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Kendall Ward (Comedy Central, Kevin Hart's “Hart of The City,” BET's “Comic View,” “Last Comic Standing”), Dustin Ybarra (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” recurring role on FOX's “Gotham,” NBC's “The Player”), Monique Marvez (Comedy Central, HBO), Des Bishop (HBO's “A Comic's Climb,” “The Today Show,” “Des Bishop Work Experience,” RTE (Ireland), Best of Edinburgh Fringe BBC (UK), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, JANUARY 15 (SHOWCASE):

Greer Barnes, Leo Flowers, Lynne Koplitz, John Joseph, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Greer Barnes (HBO's “Crashing,” “The Chappelle Show,” “Tough Crowd,” “For Love Of The Game”), Leo Flowers (Comedy Central's “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “Comics Unleashed,” “Staan 'Dup” on Starz, MTV), Lynne Koplitz (Hour special on Netflix, Joan & Melissa Rivers' reality show “Joan Knows Best?,” the IFC Channel's “Z Rock,” host of WB's “Life & Style,” host of “Change of Heart”), John Joseph (Comedy Central's “Tough Crowd,” “The View,” Drybarcomedy Special “Was I Going Up Or Down?”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



TUESDAY, JANUARY 16 (SHOWCASE):

Greer Barnes, Leo Flowers, Lynne Koplitz, John Joseph, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Greer Barnes (HBO's “Crashing,” “The Chappelle Show,” “Tough Crowd,” “For Love Of The Game”), Leo Flowers (Comedy Central's “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “Comics Unleashed,” “Staan 'Dup” on Starz, MTV), Lynne Koplitz (Hour special on Netflix, Joan & Melissa Rivers' reality show “Joan Knows Best?,” the IFC Channel's “Z Rock,” host of WB's “Life & Style,” host of “Change of Heart”), John Joseph (Comedy Central's “Tough Crowd,” “The View,” Drybarcomedy Special “Was I Going Up Or Down?”), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Jimmy McMurrin (“Funny AF,” “Laugh After Dark”).



WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17 THROUGH THURSDAY, JANUARY 18 (SHOWCASE):

Greer Barnes, Leo Flowers, Lynne Koplitz, John Joseph, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Greer Barnes (HBO's “Crashing,” “The Chappelle Show,” “Tough Crowd,” “For Love Of The Game”), Leo Flowers (Comedy Central's “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “Comics Unleashed,” “Staan 'Dup” on Starz, MTV), Lynne Koplitz (Hour special on Netflix, Joan & Melissa Rivers' reality show “Joan Knows Best?,” the IFC Channel's “Z Rock,” host of WB's “Life & Style,” host of “Change of Heart”), John Joseph (Comedy Central's “Tough Crowd,” “The View,” Drybarcomedy Special “Was I Going Up Or Down?”), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 THROUGH SUNDAY, JANUARY 21 (SHOWCASE):

Greer Barnes, Leo Flowers, Lynne Koplitz, John Joseph, Noah Gardenswartz, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Greer Barnes (HBO's “Crashing,” “The Chappelle Show,” “Tough Crowd,” “For Love Of The Game”), Leo Flowers (Comedy Central's “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “Comics Unleashed,” “Staan 'Dup” on Starz, MTV), Lynne Koplitz (Hour special on Netflix, Joan & Melissa Rivers' reality show “Joan Knows Best?,” the IFC Channel's “Z Rock,” host of WB's “Life & Style,” host of “Change of Heart”), John Joseph (Comedy Central's “Tough Crowd,” “The View,” Drybarcomedy Special “Was I Going Up Or Down?”), Noah Gardenswartz (Comedy Central half-hour special, Conan, writer on Amazon's “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, JANUARY 22 (SHOWCASE):

Rocky Dale Davis, Nicole Aimee, Rondell Sheridan, Dean Delray, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Rocky Dale Davis (Epix Comedy special, “Dating No Filter” on E!, “Hart of the City” on Comedy Central, “Greatest Party Stories Ever” on MTV, Nicole Aimee (Comedy Central, “Roast Battle” Season 2, Oxygen's “Funny Girls”), Rondell Sheridan (“The Craig Ferguson Show,” “That's So Raven,” “Cory in the House,” “The Tonight Show,” MTV), Dean Delray (Season 2 of Judd Apatow's “Love” on Netflix, Marc Maron's “Maron,” the podcast “Let There Be Talk”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



TUESDAY, JANUARY 23 (SHOWCASE):

Rocky Dale Davis, Nicole Aimee, Rondell Sheridan, Dean Delray, and Jimmy McMurrin

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Rocky Dale Davis (Epix Comedy special, “Dating No Filter” on E!, “Hart of the City” on Comedy Central, “Greatest Party Stories Ever” on MTV, Nicole Aimee (Comedy Central, “Roast Battle” Season 2, Oxygen's “Funny Girls”), Rondell Sheridan (“The Craig Ferguson Show,” “That's So Raven,” “Cory in the House,” “The Tonight Show,” MTV), Dean Delray (Season 2 of Judd Apatow's “Love” on Netflix, Marc Maron's “Maron,” the podcast “Let There Be Talk”), and Jimmy McMurrin (“Funny AF,” “Laugh After Dark”).



WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24 THROUGH THURSDAY, JANUARY 25 (SHOWCASE):

Rocky Dale Davis, Nicole Aimee, Rondell Sheridan, Dean Delray, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Rocky Dale Davis (Epix Comedy special, “Dating No Filter” on E!, “Hart of the City” on Comedy Central, “Greatest Party Stories Ever” on MTV, Nicole Aimee (Comedy Central, “Roast Battle” Season 2, Oxygen's “Funny Girls”), Rondell Sheridan (“The Craig Ferguson Show,” “That's So Raven,” “Cory in the House,” “The Tonight Show,” MTV), Dean Delray (Season 2 of Judd Apatow's “Love” on Netflix, Marc Maron's “Maron,” the podcast “Let There Be Talk”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 THROUGH SATURDAY, JANUARY 27 (SHOWCASE):

Rocky Dale Davis, Nicole Aimee, Rondell Sheridan, Dean Delray, Michael Yo, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Rocky Dale Davis (Epix Comedy special, “Dating No Filter” on E!, “Hart of the City” on Comedy Central, “Greatest Party Stories Ever” on MTV, Nicole Aimee (Comedy Central, “Roast Battle” Season 2, Oxygen's “Funny Girls”), Rondell Sheridan (“The Craig Ferguson Show,” “That's So Raven,” “Cory in the House,” “The Tonight Show,” MTV), Dean Delray (Season 2 of Judd Apatow's “Love” on Netflix, Marc Maron's “Maron,” the podcast “Let There Be Talk”), Michael Yo (Two-time Emmy nominee, AppleTV's “Amber Brown,” “America's Got Talent,” “Michael Yo Show,” new comedy special “I Never Thought”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



SUNDAY, JANUARY 28 (SHOWCASE):

Rocky Dale Davis, Nicole Aimee, Rondell Sheridan, Dean Delray, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Rocky Dale Davis (Epix Comedy special, “Dating No Filter” on E!, “Hart of the City” on Comedy Central, “Greatest Party Stories Ever” on MTV, Nicole Aimee (Comedy Central, “Roast Battle” Season 2, Oxygen's “Funny Girls”), Rondell Sheridan (“The Craig Ferguson Show,” “That's So Raven,” “Cory in the House,” “The Tonight Show,” MTV), Dean Delray (Season 2 of Judd Apatow's “Love” on Netflix, Marc Maron's “Maron,” the podcast “Let There Be Talk”), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



MONDAY, JANUARY 29 THROUGH WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31 (SHOWCASE):

Mike Yard, Mia Jackson, Forrest Shaw, Gabriel Rutledge, and Mark Cohen

Time: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Description: Mike Yard (“Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,” “Bad Boys of Comedy,” “Def Comedy Jam,” “Showtime at the Apollo”), Mia Jackson (“Last Comic Standing,” Epix, Comedy Central), Forrest Shaw (writer “The Jim Jeffries Show,” “The Conor Moore Show,” Poor Decision,” Conan), Gabriel Rutledge (Winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition, winner of the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival Atlanta, Comedy Central, Amazon Prime), and Mark Cohen (Comedy Central, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” “Louie”).



The Comedy Cellar discovered Dave Chappelle, Ray Romano, Jon Stewart, Dave Attell, Amy Schumer and Chris Rock. In addition to these household names, virtually every important comedian of the last 30 years began their careers at the iconic venue. These stars continue to use the Cellar as their home base; in other words, Comedy Cellar has the world's best taste in comedians. As the most successful and longest-running comedy club in New York City history, the Cellar has been hailed by the toughest and meanest critics in the world, including the New York Times, who said the club has “a billion dollars' worth of comedians.”