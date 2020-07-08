The Strategy Organization and ATM Hospitality Form Partnership to Serve Hospitality and Gaming Industries

The Strategy Organization (TSO) has announced a strategic partnership with ATM Hospitality amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The two Vegas-born, powerhouses are combining their expertise in marketing and operations to developing cutting-edge strategies for hospitality and gaming industries, nationwide.

Industry experts at The Strategy Organization, paired with seasoned professionals at ATM Hospitality, work together to advance the interests of gaming and hospitality clients around the globe. Not only will they provide high-level strategic oversight, but they have the industry know how to roll up their sleeves and work alongside property team members to execute plans.

While TSO focuses on Marketing, Gaming and Hotel Operations, Sports Betting, Online Gaming, Human Resources and Finance, ATM Hospitality brings years of expertise and an impressive client portfolio in Food & Beverage operations. Combined, they are capable of delivering an entire suite of consulting services that will help any gaming or hospitality organization achieve success. From sanitization procedures to restaurant design, brand strategy and revenue management, this unique approach provides results-driven solutions to business owners seeking effective strategies.

"We identified a need for a group that provides a wholistic service offering for operators of all sizes," said Josh Swissman, Founding Partner of TSO. "We are a team of professionals who remain active in the industry, allowing us to continuously deliver operational and strategic excellence. In partnership with ATM Hospitality, we work seamlessly to bring a consistent and results driven approach."

"ATM is proud and excited to join the "Best in Class" industry leaders at The Strategy Organization," said Founding Partner Adam Odegard. "This is a wonderful opportunity for us at ATM to join my previous colleagues from MGM Resorts, as well as the iconic industry leaders to round out our group. With partners Tony Figurelli and Marisa Martino (the TM in ATM), we will be the total Food & Beverage solution for TSO to add value to our new and existing clients."

In partnership, both entities work together to develop solutions for everything from local to international brands including casinos of all sizes. To learn more, please visit thestrategyorg.com.

