The Smith Center To Present PURE YANNI - PIANO & INTIMATE CONVERSATION

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts announced today that legendary composer and multi-instrumentalist Yanni will perform his anticipated new concert tour, "Pure Yanni - Piano & Intimate Conversation" at 7:30 p.m. on October 6 in the center's Reynolds Hall.

Tickets start at $35 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28 at www.TheSmithCenter.com.

For the first time ever, Yanni's new tour features the artist performing his acclaimed orchestrations exclusively on piano, to give audiences a rare and intimate glimpse of his creative process.

Promising an unscripted forum, Yanni will also share surprising and inspiring stories from his global career, including cross-cultural experiences from his world tours and adventures with staging mega shows in the most revered locations on Earth.

This special performance will also give audience members a chance to speak with Yanni directly, during a live Q-and-A session.

With over 40 platinum and gold albums across his 26-year career, Yanni has performed his lush melodies worldwide, including becoming the first to give concerts at the Taj Mahal in India and the Forbidden City in China.

With 25 million albums sold around the world, Yanni has received two Grammy nominations and seen his original music become the soundtrack for numerous major sporting events, including the Olympic Games, The Super Bowl, The Tour De France and the PGA Golf Championships.

Audiences and critics hail Yanni's live concerts as unforgettable, with the combination of his magnetic stage presence and sweeping music.

For more information about this performance, visit www.TheSmithCenter.com.

The hallmark of downtown Las Vegas' 61-acre urban development known as Symphony Park, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts is a public-private partnership that opened in March 2012. Heralded as the city's Heart of the Arts®, The Smith Center is an architectural triumph and long-awaited cultural achievement that educates and entertains the citizens of Southern Nevada. The $470 million world-class performing arts center offers a blend of performances by resident companies, first-run touring attractions, lectures and internationally-acclaimed performers in music, theater and dance. The five-acre campus features four performance spaces including the 2,050-seat Reynolds Hall, the 240-seat Myron's Cabaret Jazz club, the 250-seat Troesh Studio Theater and the 1.7-acre Donald W. Reynolds Symphony Park for outdoor concerts. Additionally, the campus is home to the Discovery Children's Museum that opened in March 2013. For more information about The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, please visit www.TheSmithCenter.com. Keep up with news and events on Facebook and follow The Smith Center on Twitter and Instagram at @SmithCenterLV.





