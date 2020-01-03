The Las Vegas Philharmonic Releases 2020 Concert & Artist Lineup

The Las Vegas Philharmonic presents the second half of its 21st season featuring a powerhouse lineup of concerts and artists January through May at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. The orchestra will present five exhilarating programs in Reynolds Hall in addition to two evenings of works for small ensembles in the orchestra's Spotlight Series, an intimate evening curated by individual Las Vegas Philharmonic musicians taking place in the Troesh Studio Theater. Tickets and information for all shows at www.lvphil.org.

Concerts in Reynolds Hall:

Dvořák, Brahms & Smetana

Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 7:30pm

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Albert Cano Smit, piano

Smetana Overture to The Bartered Bride

Dvořák Symphony No. 8

Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2

Visit three sweeping musical vistas in this powerful concert that pays homage to Bohemian folk music, Hungarian dances, the Eastern European countryside and many other spacious themes that celebrate the joy and romantic nature of life.

Spotify Playlist: http://tinyurl.com/lvphiljan18

Beethoven, Mozart & Britten

Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 7:30pm

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Bill Bernatis, horn

Brian Thorsett, tenor

Mozart Serenade No. 11, K. 375 in E-Flat Major

Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings

Beethoven Symphony No. 4



The French horn is highlighted in this fantastic concert inspired by themes of enchanting nights, starry skies and heavenly angels along with the sunny and spontaneous brilliance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 4.

Spotify Playlist: http://tinyurl.com/lvphilfeb15

Festa Stradivari Concert Gala

Friday, March 6, 2020 - 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall

An elegant Italian affair, including cocktails, three-course Italian feast, and an extraordinary concert evening. Our four virtuosi guest soloists join Concertmaster De Ann Letourneau in a chamber music performance unlike any other. YOU will be on stage for this immersive concert experience, gazing into the concert hall as though you yourself are a world-class soloist.

• 1,500 years of musical mystery unveiled

• 5 world-class virtuosi violinists & 1 piano

• 5 of the most valuable violins on earth

• Vibrant Vegas Attire (black tie optional - brightly colored tie strongly encouraged)

Tickets start at $600

Table sponsorships start at $6,000

Vivaldi Four Seasons - March Into the STRADosphere

Saturday, March 7, 2020 - 8:00pm

Pre-concert conversation at 7:00pm in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

De Ann Letourneau, LVP Concertmaster

Margaret Batjer, violin

Adele Anthony, violin

Cho-Liang Lin, violin

Eugene Drucker, violin

Antonio Stradivari is said to have produced the world's best sounding violins and 300 years later, Stradivari is held up as the best of the best-unmatched in sound quality and artistic power. See and hear these extraordinarily magical instruments in Reynolds Hall as performed by 5 world-class virtuosi violinists & 1 piano.

Spotify playlist: http://tinyurl.com/lvphilmar7

Kurt Weill's America

Saturday, April 4, 2020 - 7:30pm

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Storm Large, vocals

Weill Symphonic Nocturne from Lady in the Dark

Weill Symphony No. 2

Weill The Seven Deadly Sins

Weill Mack the Knife

Explore Kurt Weill's America through some of his most notorious works. Vocalist Storm Large performs her unique, gritty and powerful rendition of Weill's Seven Deadly Sins - as only she can.

Spotify Playlist: http://tinyurl.com/lvphilapr4

Season Finale - Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4

Saturday, May 9, 2020 -7:30pm

Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Josefin Feiler, soprano

Gabriela Lena Frank Three Latin American Dances

R. Strauss Four Last Songs

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4

Spotlight Concerts in Troesh Studio Theater:

Spotlight on Debussy

Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 7:30pm

Curated by: Voltaire Verzosa, principal keyboard

Anne Christopherson, soprano

De Ann Letourneau, violin

Images Book 2

Quatre Chansons de Jeunesse

Clair de Lune (Moonlight)

Préludes Book 1

Sonata for Violin and Piano

Suite Bergamasque

Spotlight on Beethoven, Mozart & Friends

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 7:30pm

Curated by: Stephen Caplan, principal oboe

De Ann Letourneau, violin

Omar Shelly, viola

Andrew Smith, Cello

JS Bach Sinfonia from Cantata BWV 156

Britten Phantasy Quartet, Op. 2

Beethoven String Trio, Op. 9, No. 1 in G Major

Handel/Halvorsen Passacaglia for violin and cello

Mozart Adagio in F major, K580a for English horn and strings

Francaix Quartet for English horn and strings





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You