The Las Vegas Philharmonic Releases 2020 Concert & Artist Lineup
The Las Vegas Philharmonic presents the second half of its 21st season featuring a powerhouse lineup of concerts and artists January through May at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. The orchestra will present five exhilarating programs in Reynolds Hall in addition to two evenings of works for small ensembles in the orchestra's Spotlight Series, an intimate evening curated by individual Las Vegas Philharmonic musicians taking place in the Troesh Studio Theater. Tickets and information for all shows at www.lvphil.org.
Concerts in Reynolds Hall:
Dvořák, Brahms & Smetana
Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 7:30pm
Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall
Donato Cabrera, conductor
Albert Cano Smit, piano
Smetana Overture to The Bartered Bride
Dvořák Symphony No. 8
Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2
Visit three sweeping musical vistas in this powerful concert that pays homage to Bohemian folk music, Hungarian dances, the Eastern European countryside and many other spacious themes that celebrate the joy and romantic nature of life.
Spotify Playlist: http://tinyurl.com/lvphiljan18
Beethoven, Mozart & Britten
Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 7:30pm
Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall
Donato Cabrera, conductor
Bill Bernatis, horn
Brian Thorsett, tenor
Mozart Serenade No. 11, K. 375 in E-Flat Major
Britten Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings
Beethoven Symphony No. 4
The French horn is highlighted in this fantastic concert inspired by themes of enchanting nights, starry skies and heavenly angels along with the sunny and spontaneous brilliance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 4.
Spotify Playlist: http://tinyurl.com/lvphilfeb15
Festa Stradivari Concert Gala
Friday, March 6, 2020 - 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall
An elegant Italian affair, including cocktails, three-course Italian feast, and an extraordinary concert evening. Our four virtuosi guest soloists join Concertmaster De Ann Letourneau in a chamber music performance unlike any other. YOU will be on stage for this immersive concert experience, gazing into the concert hall as though you yourself are a world-class soloist.
• 1,500 years of musical mystery unveiled
• 5 world-class virtuosi violinists & 1 piano
• 5 of the most valuable violins on earth
• Vibrant Vegas Attire (black tie optional - brightly colored tie strongly encouraged)
Tickets start at $600
Table sponsorships start at $6,000
Vivaldi Four Seasons - March Into the STRADosphere
Saturday, March 7, 2020 - 8:00pm
Pre-concert conversation at 7:00pm in Reynolds Hall
Donato Cabrera, conductor
De Ann Letourneau, LVP Concertmaster
Margaret Batjer, violin
Adele Anthony, violin
Cho-Liang Lin, violin
Eugene Drucker, violin
Antonio Stradivari is said to have produced the world's best sounding violins and 300 years later, Stradivari is held up as the best of the best-unmatched in sound quality and artistic power. See and hear these extraordinarily magical instruments in Reynolds Hall as performed by 5 world-class virtuosi violinists & 1 piano.
Spotify playlist: http://tinyurl.com/lvphilmar7
Kurt Weill's America
Saturday, April 4, 2020 - 7:30pm
Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall
Donato Cabrera, conductor
Storm Large, vocals
Weill Symphonic Nocturne from Lady in the Dark
Weill Symphony No. 2
Weill The Seven Deadly Sins
Weill Mack the Knife
Explore Kurt Weill's America through some of his most notorious works. Vocalist Storm Large performs her unique, gritty and powerful rendition of Weill's Seven Deadly Sins - as only she can.
Spotify Playlist: http://tinyurl.com/lvphilapr4
Season Finale - Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4
Saturday, May 9, 2020 -7:30pm
Pre-concert conversation at 6:30pm in Reynolds Hall
Donato Cabrera, conductor
Josefin Feiler, soprano
Gabriela Lena Frank Three Latin American Dances
R. Strauss Four Last Songs
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4
Spotlight Concerts in Troesh Studio Theater:
Spotlight on Debussy
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 7:30pm
Curated by: Voltaire Verzosa, principal keyboard
Anne Christopherson, soprano
De Ann Letourneau, violin
Images Book 2
Quatre Chansons de Jeunesse
Clair de Lune (Moonlight)
Préludes Book 1
Sonata for Violin and Piano
Suite Bergamasque
Spotlight on Beethoven, Mozart & Friends
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 7:30pm
Curated by: Stephen Caplan, principal oboe
De Ann Letourneau, violin
Omar Shelly, viola
Andrew Smith, Cello
JS Bach Sinfonia from Cantata BWV 156
Britten Phantasy Quartet, Op. 2
Beethoven String Trio, Op. 9, No. 1 in G Major
Handel/Halvorsen Passacaglia for violin and cello
Mozart Adagio in F major, K580a for English horn and strings
Francaix Quartet for English horn and strings