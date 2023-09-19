Summerlin Festival of Arts Returns in October

Now in its 27th year, the popular Summerlin® Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin® Oct. 13-15, expanding from two to three days for the first time ever with new event hours from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. daily. Sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corporation® and Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Festival features the works of more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each carefully selected by a jury of local art experts. Set on The Lawn and under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, the Festival offers free parking and a vibrant, lively atmosphere for the entire family.

“Our 2023 roster includes many popular and returning artists, such as celebrated sculptor Michael George, local jeweler Laurette O’Neil, and landscape photographer Bill Kutcher,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Consumer Experience, Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin. “We had the overwhelming number of qualified applicants this year, including several that are new to the event from throughout the southwestern U.S. Artists will showcase work in a variety of mediums, including oil, watercolor, pottery, sculpture, photography, glass and jewelry – all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs. It’s going to be a fantastic event.”

Celebrate the art and culture of the Southern Paiute tribe, who will return to the Festival for another year near the Artist’s Park under the covered Pavilion. Browse handcrafted Southern Paiute fine art and folk crafts available for purchase and experience the authentic Native American dances presented by Nuwu Wonumeegah, Calpuli Tlatelolco, Calpuli Tepeyolotli, and the Las Vegas Native Youth Dancers.

New this year! Summerlin Festival of Arts has partnered with the First Friday Foundation to feature live art demonstrations on Friday, Oct. 13. Guests can watch four different First Friday Foundation artists - Recycled Propaganda, @watch_sparrow, Karma Reyes and Black57 - see their visions come to life as they paint spool tables during Festival hours on Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.! Make sure you visit the First Friday Foundation booth featuring Athena Q and Tara Banfield who are showcasing their work for sale all weekend in the Artist’s Park.

For the science-minded, the UNLV Engineering School and Nevada Association of Land Surveyors will offer interactive hands-on science activities. Bishop Gorman High School, The Meadows School, Faith Lutheran Robotics, Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain and Doral Academy Red Rock will host various student driven art demonstrations on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15.

At the Children’s Pavilion hosted by Discovery Children’s Museum, families can participate in hands-on activities including a fall leaf hedgehog craft and unique character art creations using one-of-a-kind designs from local artist Jorge Polanco, courtesy of Las Vegas Review-Journal. Community mascots, balloon artists and face painters round out the festival’s offerings for kids.

The Art of The Classic Car presented by The Mustang and Classic Ford Club of Las Vegas will have a variety of cars on display along Festival Plaza Drive on Saturday, October 14. The Las Vegas Farmers Market, located under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, will host extended hours on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.