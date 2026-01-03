Las Vegas Gets Louder, Funnier and Wilder with New Comedy and Magic Shows at Silver Sevens

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino is now home to the newly expanded Delirious Comedy Club & House of Magic — a high-energy entertainment hotspot delivering nonstop laughs and jaw-dropping magic in one intimate showroom just minutes from the Strip.

With affordable tickets, free parking, insane drink specials, and two world-class shows under one roof, Silver Sevens is quickly becoming the place locals love and visitors discover first.

Headlining the laughs is resident powerhouse Don Barnhart, a fearless, fast-paced yet laid back comic known for his raw honesty, razor-sharp wit, and explosive crowd work. With two comedy specials — the family-friendly Obese Police on Dry Bar Comedy and the unapologetically bold You Do You on Open Bar Comedy — Barnhart proves he can hit every comedic gear. His comedy is smart, relatable, and laugh-out-loud funny from the first punchline to the final callback.

A true veteran of the comedy world, Barnhart has appeared on MTV, Comedy Central, NBC, FOX, and is a fan favorite on The Bob & Tom Show and SiriusXM Radio. His style blends humor, heart, and social awareness — pushing back on "cancel culture" with common sense instead of cheap shock. Think the clever insight of George Carlin with the expressive energy of Jim Carrey. Whether you're blue-collar, white-collar, or just here to laugh, Don has something for everyone.

When Barnhart is on tour, Delirious Comedy Club keeps the laughs rolling with a rotating lineup of national headliners, rising stars, and surprise drop-ins seen on Netflix, HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central, Dry Bar, and Open Bar Comedy. This is where you catch the next generation of comedy legends before they blow up.

Consistently ranked as the #1 comedy club in Las Vegas, Delirious is known for its killer sound system, intimate seating, electric atmosphere, and nonstop laughs. Touring headliners love it. Locals swear by it. Comedy purists respect it.

Shows run Thursday through Sunday at the Delirious Comedy Club & House of Magic at 7 p.m.