Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Kenny Davidson - KENNY'S CABARET - Tuscany Piazza Lounge



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Tracey Langran Corea - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sandra Huntsman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Super Summer Theatre



Best Dance Production

LEGALLY BLONDE - Super Summer Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Troy Heard - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Troy Heard - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Ensemble

CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marcus Randolph - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Laurence Sobel - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Musical

CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Katie Marie Jones - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Joey Derby - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Play

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Huntsman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Super Summer Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aldair Callejas - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Gus Pappas - LEGALLY BLONDE - Super Summer Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Grace Lusk - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE - Majestic Repertory Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Super Summer Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Super Summer Theatre

Winners can download graphics here.