Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 13, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Kenny Davidson - KENNY'S CABARET - Tuscany Piazza Lounge

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Tracey Langran Corea - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sandra Huntsman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Super Summer Theatre

Best Dance Production
LEGALLY BLONDE - Super Summer Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Troy Heard - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Troy Heard - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Ensemble
CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marcus Randolph - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Laurence Sobel - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Musical
CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Katie Marie Jones - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Joey Derby - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Play
I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steve Huntsman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Super Summer Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aldair Callejas - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gus Pappas - LEGALLY BLONDE - Super Summer Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Grace Lusk - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE - Majestic Repertory Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Super Summer Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Super Summer Theatre

