Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Kenny Davidson - KENNY'S CABARET - Tuscany Piazza Lounge
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Tracey Langran Corea - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sandra Huntsman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Super Summer Theatre
Best Dance Production
LEGALLY BLONDE - Super Summer Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Troy Heard - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Troy Heard - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Ensemble
CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marcus Randolph - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Laurence Sobel - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Musical
CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Katie Marie Jones - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Joey Derby - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Play
I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Steve Huntsman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Super Summer Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aldair Callejas - CABARET - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Gus Pappas - LEGALLY BLONDE - Super Summer Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Grace Lusk - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU, TOBEY MAGUIRE - Majestic Repertory Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Super Summer Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Super Summer Theatre
Winners can download graphics here.
Videos